NEWBEAUTY & Top Plastic Surgeons Predict the Leading Aesthetic Trends for 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty, the definitive authority on all things beauty, has predicted the top aesthetic trends for 2022. In conjunction with its esteemed network of board-certified plastic surgeons and data obtained from the Aesthetic Neural Network and the Aesthetic Society, the digital feature highlights some outstanding numbers from the past year, while pinpointing projected trends for the new year.

From January to July of 2021, Americans spent more than $8.7 billion on aesthetic plastic surgery.

Some key takeaways: Many plastic surgeons interviewed see "maintenance" breast surgery as having a big uptick, while safety during the time of COVID continues to be a top and ongoing priority. Combination surgical procedures, body-contouring and a younger demographic—specifically, the 40-something-year-old patient—interested in facelifts also made the list.

"From January to July of 2021, Americans spent more than $8.7 billion on aesthetic plastic surgery," says La Jolla, CA plastic surgeon and past president of The Aesthetic Society Robert Singer, MD, who points out that number is up from the $6 billion spent in 2020. "It's safe to say we can anticipate further growth in 2022."

"Due to our incredible relationships with individual plastic surgeons and the most prestigious societies in the country, NewBeauty is the most credible consumer resource for all things when it comes to aesthetic enhancement," adds chief brand and content officer, Steffanie Attenberg. "It only makes sense that we would most accurately predict the trends before they happen."

NewBeauty's Winter 2022 Issue with cover star Kristin Davis is on newsstands nationwide January 18, 2022. For up-to-date information and the latest beauty and aesthetic industry developments visit newbeauty.com.

