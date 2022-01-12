No-Code/Low-Code Software Provider Joget Raises $2.2 Million Pre-Series A Funding

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget, Inc., a global open source no-code/low-code application development platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation, announced today that it has closed a $2.2 million pre-Series A funding round from private investors.

Incorporated in 2014, Joget's next generation no-code/low-code application platform Joget DX allows business users and professional developers to collaborate and accelerate building enterprise applications with a visual drag-and-drop approach. According to Gartner's research, 41% of employees outside of IT – or business technologists – customize or build data or technology solutions. By the end of 2025, Gartner predicts that half of all new low-code clients will come from business buyers outside the IT organization.

Named in recent Forrester analyst reports Now Tech: Digital Process Automation, Q4 2021 and The State Of Low-Code Platforms In China, the Joget platform provides innovative features for modern application development such as integrated support for Application Performance Monitoring (APM), Progressive Web Apps (PWA), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud-Native deployment.

With existing partners in over 25 countries, Joget intends to use the funds to further expand its partner program in different geographies and enhance its cloud offering. Joget will continue innovating on its platform and expanding on its commercial open source model. With a focus on simplicity, flexibility, governance and openness, Joget aims to deliver business value by accelerating innovation and digitization by equipping customers with an easy-to-use product, increased flexibility and extensive capabilities to rapidly build scalable solutions with dramatic business outcomes.

"Every organization and its leaders are now looking for ways to digitize quickly and to leverage cloud capabilities. It is time for a double transformation, and that is exactly what we are enabling our customers to do," said Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO of Joget, Inc. "This investment will help us create a better outreach and awareness of our capabilities on how they can go faster and leverage Joget for double transformation. At Joget, we have a vision to reduce complexity and cost so every organization can leverage our technology for business impact."

To learn more about the Joget DX low-code platform, visit https://www.joget.com .

About Joget, Inc.

Joget, Inc is the developer of the Joget open source no-code/low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications across industries and countries. With more than 200,000 downloads, 3,000 installations and 12,000 community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

