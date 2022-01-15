BREAKING: CAIR Condemns Hostage-Taking at Texas Synagogue, Working with Local Community Leaders to Learn More and Provide Assistance

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, condemned today's hostage-taking incident at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, and said it is in contact with local community leaders to learn more about the attack and provide any assistance possible.

SEE: Colleyville synagogue held hostage during livestreamed service; police negotiating with man

In a statement, CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said:

"We strongly condemn the hostage-taking at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. This latest antisemitic attack at a house of worship is an unacceptable act of evil. We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, and we pray that law enforcement authorities are able to swiftly and safely free the hostages. No cause can justify or excuse this crime. We are in contact with local community leaders to learn more and provide any assistance that we can."

CAIR's mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell, 404-285-9530, e-Mitchell@cair.com; CAIR-Dallas Executive Director Faizan Syed, faizan@cairdfw.org, 469-290-2909, CAIR-Houston Director of Operations William White, w-white@cair.org, 713-838-2247; CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Coordinator Ismail Allison, 202-770-6280, iallison@cair.com

