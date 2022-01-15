HairClub Partners with Miami Heat for Once-in-a-lifetime Ticket and Suite Giveaways

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

HairClub, with our Miami Heat partner, is donating a once-in-a-lifetime all-inclusive suite night and 200 tickets to a deserving selection of community-driven centers and organizations around South Florida.

WHO/WHEN: As part of HairClub's commitment to supporting its local community, particularly in the Florida region, HairClub will be donating a suite night on January 17th to The Shop at Miami-Dade County Public Schools for students to have the thrilling chance to root for the Miami Heat as they take on the Toronto Raptors.

The Shop at Miami-Dade County Public Schools is a resource for students and families in need, committed to ensuring a successful educational experience for children and youth who are in M-DCPS living in unstable housing.

The organization provides clothing, shoes, backpacks, and more to students and their families.

HairClub's partnership with The Shop at Miami-Dade goes beyond suite might, as the brand will be providing Hair Kits for the students' upcoming Prom in March including HairClub products, hot tools, bags, and masks.

HairClub and the Miami Heat organization will also be donating 50 tickets EACH to the community centers below on the following days:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Miami - In celebration of National Mentoring Month, HairClub and the Miami Heat want to give back to the premier non-profit mentor program that has been serving South Florida communities since 1958. 1/15 – 50 upper level tickets

South Florida After School All Stars - Founded in 1992, After School All Stars serves underprivileged youth throughout 13 states, the South Florida division partnering with FIU's College of Arts, Sciences & Education to improve college readiness and bridge the college success pipeline. 1/19 – 50 upper level tickets

FMU Leadership Academy students - In honor of Black History month, HairClub and the Miami Heat are giving tickets to some of South Florida's most impressive collegiate leaders. 2/15 – 50 upper level tickets

The Shop as Miami-Dade County Public Schools - HairClub will offer an additional experience to children affiliated with this program and 50 Hair Kits for prom. 3/9 – 50 upper level tickets

WHERE: FTX Arena,

601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

ABOUT HAIRCLUB : For more than 40 years, our hair loss experts have helped over half-a-million clients regrow, replace and restore their hair. And we've worked with the latest technologies to develop total hair solutions that work for anyone, no matter their age, hair type or level of hair loss. But of all our accomplishments over the last four decades, there's one thing we're most proud of—showing our clients just how much we care about them.

HairClub has helped more than 600,000 men and women restore their hair, changing the way they experience life. We've built our company on these successful transformations. They're part of our history.

