The Mx Group Makes an Impact With Day of Service

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr., on Monday, January 17, The Mx Group will participate in its inaugural, company-wide Day of Service. The day is an opportunity for our company to be proactive in the communities we call home. We view the 17th as a chance to have "a day on, not a day off" by collaborating with charitable organizations in the Chicagoland area.

We began discussions about creating a Day of Service in 2020. Since our mission is to impact the marketplace for companies that impact world, we explored how, as a collective, we could look outside of our business's walls and make an impact that resonates. In the end, we realized we must lend our talents and creativity to the communities we call home.

With the help of our dedicated Mx employees, we reached out to several local charities to identify the services and support that will benefit them most. We are collaborating with organizations that aid underserved youth, disadvantaged children, veterans, domestic abuse survivors and more to provide a range of pro bono marketing services in addition to traditional volunteer activities.

Guided by our company values of equality, diversity and empathy, we are excited to unite as an organization and inspire hope, trust and change. We hope folks will follow our journey with #MxImpact and feel inspired to find ways they can contribute to uplifting society.

