DENMARK BANCSHARES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Denmark Bancshares, Inc. - DMKBA

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Denmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: DMKBA) to Bank First Corporation (NasdaqCM: BFC). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Denmark will receive only the option to receive either $38.10 in cash per share or 0.5276 of a share of Bank First for each share of Denmark that they own, subject to customary proration and allocation procedures, such that no less than 80% of Denmark shares will receive stock consideration and no greater than 20% will receive cash consideration. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

