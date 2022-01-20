Michelman & Robinson, LLP Adds Two New Partners to the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized law firm Michelman & Robinson, LLP announced Harpreet Walia and Omer Er as its newest partners.

Walia, who operates out of the firm's Los Angeles headquarters, has been elected to this position due to his exceptional dealmaking on behalf of some of the most admired and innovative startup and emerging growth companies in the country.

For his part, New York-based Er was elevated to partner by virtue of his international reach, significant roster of clients in Turkey, and the cross-border litigation, arbitration and foreign direct investment work he handles for companies domestically and in Europe.

Commenting on Walia's promotion, Sanford Michelman, M&R's Chairman and Co-founder, said, "Elevating Harpreet to partner is a boon to the firm." Michelman added, "Since Harpreet joined M&R nearly three years ago, we've realized extraordinary growth in terms of our advisory and transactional practices, in large part propelled by his network of relationships with startup and tech investors and advisors in Silicon Valley, Silicon Beach and beyond."

Walia, who also serves as the firm's Emerging Companies & Venture Capital Chair, handles entity formation and a range of commercial transactions, including mergers & acquisitions, corporate divestitures, joint ventures and equity & debt financing. Likewise, Walia advises on licensing, commercial leasing and commercial lending matters; manages cross-border transactions; and is sought after to assist multinationals in their U.S. dealings. He does so for businesses across industries, especially those in the tech sector. A particular niche for Walia is his work counseling U.S.-based companies on India-related matters, including offshore development and outsourcing.

Asked about his new role, Walia responded, "It's an absolute honor to have been named a partner at M&R, and the title is sure to enhance my work with emerging companies." He went on, "In 2021, more than $200 billion went toward early-stage funding of startups worldwide. With venture capital activity continuing on a tear and given the healthy financial landscape for startups, I'm focused on leveraging my position to expand our footprint within the space."

It is the global nature of Er's practice—and the outstanding work he does for companies and sovereigns overseas, in cross-border disputes and arbitrations, government investigations, internal investigations involving Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and export violations, and in cases involving U.S. economic sanctions violations—that paved his road to partnership.

Dana Kravetz, M&R's Firm Managing Partner, explained, "Omer is truly unique among our lawyers given his roots in Turkey and the work he generates and manages out of the overseas markets. Not many firms can boast of having a partner who's fluent in Turkish, who's been selected as one of the 40 most Influential Turkish Americans under the age of 40, and who's so well positioned to build upon an already expansive client base in Southeastern Europe."

On his elevation, Er said, "To be a partner at M&R—especially now, as the firm continues to grow in size and enters new markets like Texas—is something I'm truly proud of. What I'm particularly excited about is the support I've been given to further develop our presence throughout Europe, starting with Istanbul and the surrounding region."

