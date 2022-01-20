NEXT WEEK: Alaska Communities Bring Hope, Can-Do Spirit to National School Choice Week Celebrations

JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents, if someone is making choices for your child's education, shouldn't it be you? That's the message Alaska families and educators are bringing to their celebrations this National School Choice Week.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Alaska schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 54 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. One of the biggest events in Alaska will be a school choice rally on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Anchorage Baptist Temple.

Nationwide, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week, including the Anchorage JL Tower in Alaska.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in Alaska, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with limited open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online schools, and homeschooling.

To raise awareness of these options, Gov. Mike Dunleavy has officially proclaimed Jan. 23-29 as Alaska School Choice Week. Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including Kenai Peninsula Borough.

"Alaska families care deeply about their children's education and future," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Alaska parents are eager to understand their K-12 school choice options and find a good fit for their children, and we hope this Week spreads encouragement and clear resources to meet that need."

To download a guide to Alaska school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/alaska.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Alaska events at schoolchoiceweek.com/alaska.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week