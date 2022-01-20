ProLifeCon 2022 to Focus on Possible End of Roe v. Wade, Says FRC

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Friday, Family Research Council will release its annual ProLifeCon Digital Action Summit, the premier annual conference for digital pro-life activists. This year's summit convenes as the Supreme Court considers the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case with the potential to overturn Roe v. Wade and send the issue of abortion back to the states.

Confirmed guests include:

Ryan & Bethany Bomberger, Co-Founders, Radiance Foundation;

Alison Centofante, Pro-Life advocate;

Lyndsey Fifield, Social Media Manager, The Heritage Foundation;

Rep. Michelle Fischbach, (R-Minn.);

Marjorie Jackson, Digital Media Specialist, Family Research Council;

Katherine Beck Johnson, Research Fellow for Legal and Policy Studies, Family Research Council;

Kyle Mann, Editor-in-Chief, The Babylon Bee;

Rep. Mary Miller, (R-Ill.);

Michael New, Associate Scholar, Charlotte Lozier Institute;

Tony Perkins, President, Family Research Council;

Devin Sena, Director of Social Media, Live Action;

State Sen. Julie Slama, Nebraska's 1st Legislative District;

Mary Szoch, Director of the Center for Human Dignity, Family Research Council.

offered the following remarks:

"After 49 years under the tyranny of Roe, there is hope. Across the country this past year, state legislators introduced over 300 pieces of pro-life legislation offering more opportunities to defend the unborn than in almost half a century. The Supreme Court has heard oral arguments in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization and in the upcoming months is poised to deliver a decision that could allow states to once again protect life in the womb. This year could be a year of LIFE for the unborn! Pro-Life Con offers everyone concrete ways that they can support moms and dads in need, promote protection for children in the womb, and renew the culture of life in America."

WHEN: This digital summit will go live online on January 21, 2022.

WHERE: To view the event, visit www.prolifecon.org.

