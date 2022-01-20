Rebag Announces Rebag Rewards, Its First-Ever Loyalty Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag, the authority for trading luxury goods, announces the launch of Rebag Rewards. The multi-tiered loyalty program offers various incentives at different levels — Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Diamond — based on the amount that a customer trades, sells, and/or buys over time. Additionally, members will earn points that can be redeemed toward future purchases.
Rebag Rewards encourages circularity and repeat business by offering perks such as a first look at new arrivals, early access to sales, free domestic shipping and returns, special annual discounts, plus surprise rewards such as invitations to events, gifts, and more. Customers who have traded, sold, or purchased at least $500 in merchandise with Rebag are automatically enrolled in the program, which is completely free.
A Rebag Rewards member's tier and perks are based on lifetime transactions with Rebag and will remain active for members who transact (trade, buy, or sell) at least once in the preceding 12 months. Members earn one point for every dollar transacted. Points can be redeemed at checkout. Every 1,000 points provides $20 value towards purchases. Rewards members must have a minimum points balance of 1,000 to redeem. At launch, Rebag will give all customers that qualify for Rebag Rewards 2,500 points or $50 USD to introduce them to the program.
Rebag Rewards Tiers and Perks
Bronze
Silver
Gold
Diamond
Total Value Traded, Sold, or
Purchased
$500
$2,500
$5,000
$10,000
Early Access to Sales
General Access
24-Hours Early Access to
24-Hours Early Access to
24-Hours Early
First Look at New Arrivals
General Access
First Look to Shop New
First Look to Shop New
First Look to Shop
Free Shipping & Returns
Free Domestic Shipping
Free Domestic Shipping
Free Domestic Shipping &
Free Domestic
Dedicated Support
Standard
Standard
Priority Support
Priority Support
Annual Discount
10%
10%
15%
20%
Surprise Rewards
Receive Invitations to
"We are excited to introduce our first loyalty program which allows us to give back to our customers who have supported Rebag from the start," said Rebag CEO and Founder Charles Gorra. "Since we began, our vision has been to fuel the circular economy and facilitate a sustainable cycle for luxury goods — our new program is built to support that by rewarding existing and incentivizing new resale buyers, sellers, and traders alike."
Members can earn rewards through transactions on rebag.com, at one of their nine retail locations, and through the Rebag app with ease. Once-loved items can be sold within 60 minutes by leveraging Rebag's unique upfront payment offering, or buy and sell an item in a single, combined transaction via Rebag's recently launched service: Clair Trade. Clair AI, the company's revolutionary image recognition and pricing tool technology, identifies and prices luxury items within seconds — eliminating the guesswork and hesitation that often comes with re-selling an item or making a luxury purchase.
For more information on Rebag Rewards, visit rebag.com/rewards.
Press Contact:
FACTORY PR
rebag@factorypr.com
212.941.9394
About Rebag:
Rebag, the authority for trading luxury goods, is currently one of the fastest growing retailers in the US and has established itself as a leader in the luxury re-commerce space. Founded by Charles Gorra, what makes Rebag unique is that for the first time in the industry, it is possible to sell your designer goods and receive instant payment. Since 2014, the digitally native company has opened retail locations in New York, Los Angeles, Greenwich and Miami. In 2020 and 2021, Rebag was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Rebag has been featured in the New York Times, Business of Fashion, VOGUE, TechCrunch and more.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Rebag