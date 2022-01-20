Sahicoin, a social platform for crypto users, raises $1.75 million in seed funding from Alameda Ventures (FTX), Better Capital, and other investors

For most people, crypto is complex, noisy, and inaccessible. Sahicoin aims to empower the next billion crypto users to make faster and better investing decisions by providing simple and actionable information from a global community of trusted friends and experts.

NEW YORK and MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by IIT Kanpur-India alumni, Amit Nayak, Ankush Rajput, and Melbin Thomas, Sahicoin aims to empower the next billion crypto enthusiasts to make faster and better investing decisions. Sahicoin brings together crypto experts and new investors to share crypto updates, trends, knowledge, and intelligent signals.

(L-R) Ankush Rajput, Amit Nayak and Melbin Thomas, Co-founders, Sahicoin.

Watch Sahicoin video here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnfEb2RGt_4

The current seed round witnessed participation from multiple founders, CXOs, and angel investors, including Kunal Shah- CRED, Suresh Raina- Indian cricketer, Aneesh Reddy- Capillary, Gyanesh Maheshwar- Coinbase, Ariel Jalali- Paragon Tech, Naveen Kukreja- Paisabazaar, Prashan Agarwal- Ex Gaana, Sasi Kanth Nagalla - Stripe, Nitish Maini & Rohit Agarwal- WorldQuant, Amit Arora- Evercore, Imran Saeed- Course5i, Raman Sharma- Mckinsey, Prateek Sharma- early stage investor, and others.

"For most people crypto is noisy and inaccessible. We need a product like Sahicoin that helps people make responsible investing decisions." said

Ramnik Arora, Head of Product FTX.

Sahicoin app is available on both Android and iOS- on early access, where users get simplified crypto knowledge, follow the best-performing portfolios, test investment strategies and earn points & rewards. Current users and experts are from US, Canada, India, UK, Singapore, UAE and 5 other countries.

"Millions of users who start their Crypto & Web3 journey struggle to understand the underlying assets to make the correct investment decisions. Sahicoin is the only education-first app that helps users learn about Crypto and Web3 assets from trusted experts and friends to invest smartly and confidently. We are excited to partner with the Sahicoin team as they unlock their full vision", said Vaibhav Domkundwar, Better Capital.

Sharing their mission, Amit Nayak, Co-founder & CEO of Sahicoin, said, "Since crypto is global by nature, our growth too, is not just limited to India. We plan to partner with key exchanges, DeFi, and NFT players, which will expedite the onboarding of the next billion users onto the crypto ecosystem."

