SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq - SPKB)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. II ("Silver Spike II" or the "Company")(Nasdaq – SPKB) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Silver Spike II, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Eleusis, a clinical-stage life science company that aims to unlock the therapeutic potential of psychedelics, and result in Eleusis becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Silver Spike II shareholders will retain ownership of 41% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Silver Spike II Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

If you own shares of Silver Spike II stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/silver-spike-acquisition-corp-ii-nasdaq-spkb/, or call toll free 877-534-2590.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View original content:

SOURCE Brodsky & Smith, LLC