Governor Kay Ivey Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Alabama School Choice Week," Recognizes Options as Vital in K-12 Education Alabama families to hold more than 400 events during nation's largest celebration of K-12 education

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Kay Ivey has proclaimed Jan. 23-29 "Alabama School Choice Week," recognizing the incredible role K-12 educational choice plays in the lives of children, parents, and teachers across the state.

Gov. Ivey's proclamation coincides with the twelfth annual National School Choice Week, a yearly celebration that raises awareness about options and opportunity in K-12 education. More than half of U.S. governors and several hundred city and county leaders nationwide have issued similar proclamations for the Week. In the Yellowhammer State, this marks the tenth time in eleven years that Alabama School Choice Week has been officially proclaimed.

Alabama parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 416 events and activities to celebrate quality school choices and dedicated teaching professionals. The activities, which range from school pep rallies and open houses to virtual contests, aim to bring parents practical information about public, private, virtual, and home learning options.

More than 26,000 events have been independently planned for Jan. 23-29 nationwide to celebrate K-12 learning.

"The parents in Alabama and across the country who are searching for the best learning fit for their children are the inspiration for School Choice Week," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are grateful for Gov. Ivey's proclamation and wish Alabamans the best as they celebrate their education choices."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

