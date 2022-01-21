ONE Championship Ranks #1 in Facebook Organic Viewership Among Global Sports Properties in 2021

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Championship™ (ONE) led all global sports properties with 8.84 billion organic video views on Facebook in 2021, according to CrowdTangle/Facebook.

WWE came in second with 7.92 billion views while the ICC came in third with 2.61 billion views. The NBA and UFC rounded out the top five with 1.86 billion views and 1.65 billion views, respectively.

Chatri Sityodtong, Founder and CEO of Group ONE, stated: "It is an honor to be recognized as the #1 sports property in the world in Facebook organic video views in 2021. Once again, we could not have achieved this feat without the greatest fans in the world and our superstar team at ONE Championship. While this data represents a great milestone, we are poised to reach even greater heights in 2022."

ONE Championship has exhibited immense growth on social media platforms year-over-year.

The martial arts leader emerged as the world's fastest-growing sports property by digital followers in 2020, according to an industry report by Nielsen , increasing by 113%.

