TriNetX Acquires Pharmacovigilance Leader Advera Health Analytics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies, today announced the acquisition of Advera Health Analytics, the leader in pharmacovigilance software and data for detection, management, and mitigation of drug safety concerns.

The acquisition of Advera, and its industry-leading Evidex platform, will enable TriNetX clients to gain a complete view of drug safety issues as they happen in real time. The power of Evidex, and the vast real-world data on the TriNetX network, will help life sciences companies refine, manage, and validate safety signals with deep clinical data, and greater efficiency than what the industry has traditionally relied upon.

"Life sciences companies trust Advera for safety signal detection and management," said Brian M. Overstreet, President and CEO of Advera who will now lead the pharmacovigilance business unit at TriNetX as a senior executive and member of the company's leadership team. "The Evidex platform enables drug safety teams to quickly validate signals through advanced technology, multiple safety datasets, and integrated workflow management tools. Evidex's adoption in the market has led to significant progress in the evolution of pharmacovigilance."

"The combination of TriNetX and Advera brings forth a powerful opportunity for the life sciences community to efficiently evaluate and manage safety signals from traditional pharmacovigilance databases, and then further investigate and refine those signals in context of large and deep clinical real-world data in real time," said Dr. Jeffrey Brown, Chief Scientific Officer at TriNetX.

"This marriage between Advera and TriNetX creates tremendous potential for growth, and I am thrilled to advance our capabilities to help bring new therapies to market faster, and now safer," said Gadi Lachman, CEO of TriNetX.

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

About Advera Health Analytics, Inc.

Advera Health Analytics is a global leader in pharmacovigilance software, analytics, and data at the leading edge of drug safety science. Advera Health has created Evidex, a next generation pharmacovigilance platform to connect disparate drug safety data sources and provide a user experience that elicits actionable intelligence from those data. The Evidex platform links to internal ICSR databases, FAERS, VigiBase, EVDAS, Claims/EHR, EDC and other data and provides for a validated, audit ready environment to track and manage safety issues that are found in those data. Founded by a group of passionate healthcare entrepreneurs, Advera Health's mission is to mitigate risk in the healthcare system by improving the transparency and actionability of drug safety data through the curation and aggregation of large disparate datasets and the application of advanced analytics and workflow. Please visit www.adverahealth.com for more information.

