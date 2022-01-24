Buybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 03, 2022

Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period January 17 - January 21, 2022 AB Electrolux (LEI code 549300Y3HHZB1ZGFPJ93) has repurchased in total 1,381,353 own series B shares (ISIN: SE0016589188) as part of the buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to optimize the company's capital structure.

The share buybacks form part of the buyback program of a maximum of 9,369,172 series B shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,800 million, which AB Electrolux announced on October 27, 2021. The buyback program, which runs between October 28, 2021 - March 25, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The objective of the share buybacks is to optimize the company's capital structure and the intention is to reduce Electrolux share capital through subsequent share cancellations.

Series B shares in AB Electrolux have been repurchased (in SEK) as follows:

                                   

                                   

Date

                                   

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

                                   

Weighted average share price per day (SEK)

                                   

Total daily transaction value (SEK)

                                               

                                   

17/01/2022

 

268,002

 

205.1568

 

54,982,432.71

 

                                   

18/01/2022

 

278,758

 

204.5055

 

57,007,544.17

 

                                   

19/01/2022

 

257,800

 

207.1319

 

53,398,603.82

 

                                   

20/01/2022

 

281,793

 

205.6325

 

57,945,799.07

 

                                   

21/01/2022

 

295,000

 

198.9022

 

58,676,149.00

 

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Exane BNP Paribas on behalf of AB Electrolux. Following the above acquisitions, AB Electrolux holding of own shares as of January 21, 2022 amounts to 27,994,470 series B shares. The total number of shares in AB Electrolux amounts to 308,920,308.

A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement.

CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:
Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72
Rupini Bergstöm, Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/buybacks-of-series-b-shares-in-ab-electrolux-during-week-03--2022,c3491204

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3491204/1524192.pdf

Pressrelease 20220124 Electrolux repurchased shares week 03

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1853/3491204/89165bb9fb2c0571.pdf

Bilaga Appendix - full breakdown of AB Electrolux buyback transactions week 03 2022

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buybacks-of-series-b-shares-in-ab-electrolux-during-week-03-2022-301466536.html

SOURCE Electrolux

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.