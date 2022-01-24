INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) on Behalf of Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Clarivate Plc ("Clarivate" or the "Company") (NYSE: CLVT) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 27, 2021, Clarivate disclosed that previous financial reports "should no longer be relied upon because of an error in such financial statements." The Company specified that the error relates "to the treatment under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP') relating to an equity plan included in the CPA Global business combination, which was consummated on October 1, 2020 ('the CPA Global Transaction'). In the affected financial statements, certain awards made by CPA Global under its equity plan were incorrectly included as part of the acquisition accounting for the CPA Global Transaction."

On this news, Clarivate's stock fell $1.70, or 6.9%, to close at $22.78 per share on December 28, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Clarivate securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

