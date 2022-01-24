Santa Cruz County Bank Reports Earnings For Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCQX: SCZC), with assets of $1.701 billion, is a top-rated community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz County. Today the Bank announced unaudited earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was a record $21.3 million, 21% over prior year, while fourth quarter net income was $4.7 million. Pretax, pre-provision net earnings for 2021 exceeded 2020 by $9.4 million.
Financial Highlights
- Assets of $1.70 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $277.7 million or 20%, compared to December 31, 2020.
- Total gross loans (excluding PPP) of $1.11 billion, an increase of $192.9 million or 21%, compared to December 31, 2020.
- Deposits of $1.5 billion, an increase of $301.6 million or 25%, compared to December 31, 2020.
- Basic earnings per share of $1.11 and $5.01 for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
- Provision for loan losses was $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $2.1 million for the trailing quarter and $2.1 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was driven primarily by growth in the non-PPP sector of the loan portfolio and qualitative reserve factors associated with the Omicron variant.
- Pretax, pre-provision net earnings were $9.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $9.9 million and $7.7 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Pretax, pre-provision net earnings for 2021 exceeded 2020 by $9.4 million.
- Net interest margin was 3.78% for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to 4.04% in the trailing quarter and 4.08% in the same quarter of 2020.
- For the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, return on average assets was 1.09% and 1.30%, respectively, and the return on average tangible equity was 11.85% and 14.10%, respectively.
- Efficiency ratio was 45.40% for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to 42.63% in the trailing quarter and 49.45% in the same quarter of 2020.
- All capital ratios were above regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized institution with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.89%.
- Continued strong credit quality with nonaccrual loans totaling only $376 thousand.
- Book value per share after cash dividends increased to $43.61 at December 31, 2021 compared to $42.92 at September 30, 2021.
Fourth Quarter and Year-To-Date Earnings
For the fourth quarter 2021, net income was $4.7 million, compared to $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2021, $2.3 million was provided for loan loss reserves compared to $2.1 million in both the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was driven primarily by growth in the non-PPP sector of the loan portfolio and qualitative reserve factors associated with the Omicron variant.
Noninterest Income / Expense
Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $823 thousand compared to $835 thousand for the trailing quarter. Noninterest income for fourth quarter 2020 was $1.2 million with the difference concentrated within gains on SBA loans sold which was $430 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus none in 2021. Prior to the second half of 2021, management elected to curtail SBA loan sales, increase core loan balances and deploy liquidity. Notwithstanding, noninterest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 exceeded prior year by $563 thousand.
Interest Income / Interest Expense and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income is the major earnings component of the Bank. Net interest income of $15.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was less than prior quarter by 4.9%, or $800 thousand, but improved over the 2020 fourth quarter by11.1% or $1.6 million. The year over year increase is due primarily to growth in the non-PPP loan portfolio which increased by $192.9 million over the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, PPP loans accounted for $93.3 million of the loan portfolio, the majority of which was originated during 2021 while most PPP loans originated during 2020 have been forgiven. The Bank's cost of funds was 0.11% for the current quarter compared to 0.19% over the same period last year.
Assets
Total assets at December 31, 2021 increased by $277.7 million or 20% compared to prior year. This was due primarily to asset growth generated through PPP loan origination and planned organic growth including the Bank's expansion into Monterey County. With over 50% of 2020 PPP loan originations made to new customers, the Bank's business relationships in the tri-county market area expanded and the Bank continues to capitalize on opportunities afforded by the PPP program into the current quarter.
Loans and Asset Quality
Non-PPP loans increased by $192.9 million or 21% compared to the prior year, nearly replacing the $227.5 million year-over year reduction in PPP loans.
Loan Mix
As of
(Dollars in thousands)
12/30/2020
09/30/2021
12/31/2021
Loans held for sale
$ 31,630
$ 54,871
$ 69,507
SBA and B&I loans
124,072
124,015
119,680
PPP loans
320,818
148,446
93,278
Commercial loans
79,644
80,689
91,425
Revolving commercial lines
107,590
101,846
102,534
Construction loans
76,567
133,357
142,827
Real estate loans
465,697
523,549
554,397
Home equity lines of credit
27,961
24,799
24,538
Installment, overdraft, and O/D loans
3,769
5,338
4,895
Total loans
$ 1,237,748
$ 1,196,910
$ 1,203,081
Delinquent and Nonperforming Loans
As of or for the Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2020
09/30/2021
12/31/2021
PPP loans past due 30-89 days
$ 69
$ 933
$ 66
PPP loans past due 90+ days still accruing
-
-
105
Nonaccrual loans
31
384
376
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
Nonperforming assets
31
384
481
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) QTD
1
(5)
(89)
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) YTD
91
(10)
(99)
Deposits
Deposits were $1.50 billion at December 31, 2021, representing growth of 25% or $301.6 million since December 31, 2020, and included $716.9 million in noninterest-bearing deposits. Year over year growth was enhanced by PPP related deposits. Deposits declined slightly from the third quarter to fourth quarter 2021 which is typical and reflects the business cycle of some major depositors.
Deposit Mix
As of
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2020
09/30/2021
12/31/2021
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 552,645
$ 719,451
$ 716,888
Interest-bearing demand
170,804
216,904
219,072
Money markets
243,645
313,747
314,541
Time certificates of deposit > $250,000
78,779
71,060
68,716
Time certificates of deposit < $250,000
49,016
47,083
45,666
Savings
99,895
130,499
131,453
Total deposits
$ 1,194,784
$ 1,498,744
$ 1,496,336
Total deposits – personal
$ 489,104
$ 562,311
$ 585,061
Total deposits – business
$ 705,680
$ 936,433
$ 911,275
Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity was $186.1 million at December 31, 2021, a $3.1 million or 1.7% increase over September 30, 2021 and an increase of $17.6 million over prior year. Equity was reduced by the payout of cash dividends on common stock of $533 thousand in the fourth quarter 2021 at $0.125 per share and $1.9 million over the last twelve months. There was approximately $28.2 million of intangible assets on the books due to the 2019 merger of which $25.8 million was goodwill.
ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK
Santa Cruz County Bank was founded in 2004. It is a top-rated, locally-owned and operated, full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. The bank has branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley and a top USDA lender in the state of California. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local not-for-profit organizations.
NATIONAL, STATE, AND LOCAL RATINGS AND AWARDS
- S&P Global Top 100 Community Banks: The Bank has ranked in the Top 100 Community Banks in the nation for performance for banks under $3 billion in assets for 5 consecutive years.
- Financial Management Consulting (FMC) Group: The Bank has ranked in FMC's top ten banks in California for the past 6 years.
- The Findley Reports, Inc.: The Bank has received the top ranking of Super Premier by Findley for 11 consecutive years.
- Bauer Financial Reports, Inc.: The Bank is rated 5-star "Superior" based upon its financial performance.
- Silicon Valley Business Journal: The Bank is ranked 14th in SBA loan volume and 11th in number of loans lent to Silicon Valley businesses from October 1, 2020 to September 1, 2021.
- Good Times, 2021 Best of Santa Cruz County Award, Voted "Best Bank" for 9 consecutive years.
- Santa Cruz Sentinel, 2020 Reader's Choice Award, number one bank in Santa Cruz County as voted by Santa Cruz Sentinel readers.
- Santa Cruz Waves Magazine, 2020 Swellies Awards, Voted "Favorite Bank" in Santa Cruz County.
- Second Harvest Food Bank, Platinum Level Award for the 2020 Holiday Food & Fund Drive.
Selected Unaudited Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands,
As of or for the Quarter Ended
December 31,
As of or for the
2021
2020
Change $
Change %
2021
Change $
Change %
Balance Sheet
Total assets
$ 1,700,576
$ 1,422,872
$ 277,704
20%
$ 1,699,550
$ 1,026
0%
Gross loans, excluding PPP Loans
1,109,804
916,930
192,874
21%
1,048,464
61,340
6%
SBA PPP Loans
93,278
320,818
(227,540)
-71%
148,446
(55,168)
-37%
Allowance for loan losses
19,978
13,021
6,957
53%
17,555
2,423
14%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
716,888
552,645
164,243
30%
719,451
(2,563)
0%
Total deposits
1,496,336
1,194,784
301,552
25%
1,498,744
(2,408)
0%
Shareholders' equity
186,114
168,486
17,628
10%
183,045
3,069
2%
Income Statement
Interest income
$ 16,019
$ 14,650
$ 1,369
9%
$ 16,810
$ (791)
-5%
Interest expense
401
593
(192)
-32%
437
(36)
-8%
Net interest income
15,618
14,057
1,561
11%
16,373
(755)
5%
Provision for loan losses
2,334
2,056
278
14%
2,099
235
11%
Noninterest income
823
1,194
(371)
-31%
835
(12)
-1%
Merger expense
-
115
(115)
-100%
-
-
0%
Noninterest expense
7,464
7,427
37
0%
7,335
129
2%
Net income before taxes
6,643
5,653
990
18%
7,774
(1,131)
-15%
Income tax expense
1,927
1,610
317
20%
2,274
(347)
-15%
Net income after taxes
$ 4,716
$ 4,043
$ 673
17%
$ 5,500
$ (784)
-14%
Basic earnings per share
$ 1.11
$ 0.95
$ 0.16
17%
$ 1.29
$ (0.18)
-14%
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.10
$ 0.95
$ 0.15
16%
$ 1.29
$ (0.19)
-15%
Book value per share
$ 43.61
$ 39.76
$ 3.85
10%
$ 42.92
$ 0.69
2%
Tangible book value per share
$ 37.00
$ 32.99
$ 4.01
12%
$ 36.28
$ 0.72
2%
Shares outstanding
4,268,000
4,237,512
4,260,857
Ratios
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.51%
10.27%
9.44%
Net interest margin
3.78%
4.08%
4.04%
Cost of funds
0.11%
0.19%
0.12%
ALLL / Non PPP Loans
1.80%
1.42%
1.67%
Efficiency ratio
45.40%
49.45%
42.63%
Return on average assets
1.09%
1.12%
1.30%
Return on average equity
10.03%
9.58%
11.95%
Return on average tangible equity
11.85%
11.66%
14.10%
% of noninterest-bearing to total deposits
47.91%
46.25%
48.00%
Selected Unaudited Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands,
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Change $
Change %
Income Statement
Interest income
$ 63,350
$ 51,696
$ 11,654
23%
Interest expense
1,816
2,710
(894)
-33%
Net interest income
61,534
48,986
12,548
26%
Provision for loan losses
6,858
2,816
4,042
144%
Noninterest income
4,776
4,213
563
13%
Merger expense
-
351
(351)
-100%
Noninterest expense
29,385
25,354
4,031
16%
Net income before taxes
30,067
24,678
5,389
22%
Income tax expense
8,769
7,128
1,641
23%
Net income after taxes
$ 21,298
$ 17,550
$ 3,748
21%
Basic earnings per share
$ 5.01
$ 4.14
$ 0.87
21%
Diluted earnings per share
$ 4.99
$ 4.12
$ 0.87
21%
Book value per share
$ 43.61
$ 39.76
$ 3.85
10%
Tangible book value per share
$ 37.00
$ 32.99
$ 4.01
12%
Shares outstanding
4,268,000
4,237,512
Ratios
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.51%
10.27%
Net interest margin
3.99%
3.99%
Cost of funds
0.13%
0.24%
ALLL / Non PPP Loans
1.80%
1.42%
Efficiency ratio
44.32%
48.32%
Return on average assets
1.32%
1.35%
Return on average equity
11.86%
10.92%
Return on average tangible equity
13.49%
12.72%
% of noninterest-bearing to total deposits
47.91%
46.25%
