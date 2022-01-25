Acteev® and Coalatree Launch Zinc-Powered Sun Shirt at 2022 Outdoor Retailer Winter Show

This eco-minded Coalatree Suray Sun Shirt is the first outdoor product to hit the market with award-winning Acteev.

HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2022 Acteev and Coalatree will launch the Suray Sun Shirt, a zinc-powered shirt designed to fight unwanted odors and the sun's damaging rays, at the 2022 Outdoor Retailer Winter Show. It is the first of many new Acteev-based outdoor applications coming in 2022.

Using Acteev's award-winning, natural zinc technology, these sustainably made sun shirts pack an odor-fighting punch combined with a 50+ UPF rating. Plus, since the technology is naturally embedded into the fabric vs. coated on, this is one sun shirt that's built to last.

"Coalatree is about creating eco-minded apparel and gear for people who love the outdoors, and with its natural zinc and permanent protection, Acteev is a perfect complement for our brand," Coalatree founder Jacob Charlie Bessey said. "We're proud that the new Suray Sun Shirt not only protects the wearer from the sun but also stays fresh by fighting off odors. That means you can do more and wash less."

Proud recipient of a 2021 Outdoor Retailer Innovation Award, Acteev locks in the environmentally safe antimicrobial protection of zinc ions within superior nylon 6,6, creating yarns and fabrics that naturally provide UPF 50+ protection and combat odor-causing bacteria, mold and fungi. The technology protects textiles - from base layers and outerwear to sleeping bags and more - using one of nature's own elements.

Unlike chemical applications that are coated or sprayed on, Acteev does not rely on any post-production treatment or after-market process. Instead, Acteev's zinc ions are embedded directly into the matrix of the molecules, providing protection that lasts the life of the product. This means Acteev performance textiles require less water in the manufacturing process while ensuring they remain as effective as day one.

"We are so proud to partner with Coalatree for the creation of the first activewear garment made with Acteev," said Nikki Huffman, Acteev's business development leader for textiles. "Since we met at the Outdoor Retailer Summer Show last year, they have operated with top speed and agility while never compromising on quality. I'm confident that with this new relationship, there's even more to come."

Acteev-powered Coalatree Sun Shirts will be available March 15 for pre-order. For more information on Acteev performance textiles, go to OR.Acteev.com.

About Acteev by Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies with a focus on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, Ascend is a fully integrated material solutions provider with eight global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes materials that support safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. They are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of their customers and community. Access disclaimer.

About Coalatree

Coalatree is an eco-minded clothing and gear company known for its outdoor apparel, hammocks, blankets, and bags. Whether you're summiting the tallest peaks or lounging around town with friends, their products are practical, stylish, and functional. They pride themselves on sustainable products, materials, and production.



Media Contact:

Nicki Britton

+1 832-205-4854

nbritt@ascendmaterials.com



