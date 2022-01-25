Cambridge Bancorp Announces Record Operating Results for 2021 and Increases Dividend by 5%

Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the "Company"), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company (the "Bank"), today announced unaudited net income of $54.0 million  for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $22.1 million, or 69.0%, as compared to net income of $32.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $7.69 for the year ended December 31, 2021, representing a 52.9% increase as compared to diluted earnings per share of $5.03 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Cambridge Bancorp Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cambridge Bancorp)
Cambridge Bancorp Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cambridge Bancorp)(PRNewswire)

The results for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 include non-operating items as detailed in a table below. Operating net income excluding these items was $54.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $11.0 million, or 25.0%, as compared to operating net income of $43.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Operating diluted earnings per share were $7.81 for the year ended December 31, 2021, representing a 13.2% increase as compared to operating diluted earnings per share of $6.90 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

For both quarters ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, unaudited net income was $13.3 million. Diluted earnings per share were $1.88 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, representing a 1.0% decrease as compared to diluted earnings per share of 1.89% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Operating net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $13.5 million, a decrease of $386,000, or 2.8%, as compared to operating net income of $13.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Operating diluted earnings per share were $1.92 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, representing a 2.5% decrease as compared to operating diluted earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

2021 Highlights:

  • Financial performance ratios for the year ended December 31, 2021, were strong with Operating Return on Average Assets ("ROA") of 1.26% and Operating Return on Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity ("ROTCE") of 15.10%.
  • Core deposit growth of $1.02 billion, or 32.4%, from December 31, 2020.
  • Total loans, excluding loans under the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), increased by $267.4 million, or 8.8%, to $3.30 billion at December 31, 2021 from $3.03 billion at December 31, 2020.
  • Positive wealth management net asset flows of $89.8 million.
  • Asset quality at December 31, 2021, remained excellent with ratios of non-performing loans to total loans and non-performing assets to total assets at 0.16% and 0.11%, respectively.
  • Tangible book value per share at December 31, 2021 increased to $55.01 from $50.07 at December 31, 2020.

"The Cambridge Trust Team delivered strong performance in an extraordinary year.  The commitment of my colleagues to meet client needs has shown through in financial performance and otherwise," noted Denis K. Sheahan, Chairman and CEO.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by $942.2 million, or 23.9%, from $3.95 billion at December 31, 2020 to $4.89 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total loans increased by $165.5 million, or 5.2%, from $3.15 billion at December 31, 2020 to $3.32 billion at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased by $267.4 million, or 8.8%, from December 31, 2020.

  • Residential real estate loans increased by $116.2 million, from $1.30 billion at December 31, 2020, to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2021.
  • Commercial real estate loans increased by $152.0 million, from $1.36 billion at December 31, 2020, to $1.51 billion at December 31, 2021.
  • Commercial and industrial loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $23.6 million, from $223.7 million at December 31, 2020, to $247.2 million at December 31, 2021.
  • PPP loans were $22.2 million and $124.2 million at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and are included in commercial and industrial loans on the consolidated balance sheets.

The Company's total investment securities portfolio increased by $690.2 million, or 142.4%, from $484.7 million at December 31, 2020, to $1.17 billion at December 31, 2021, as the Company invested excess cash.

Total deposits increased by $928.1 million, or 27.3%, to $4.33 billion at December 31, 2021, from $3.40 billion at December 31, 2020.

  • Core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits other than certificates of deposit, increased by $1.02 billion, or 32.4%, to $4.17 billion at December 31, 2021, as a result of growth from new and existing client relationships.
  • The cost of total deposits was 0.15% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and 0.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The cost of total deposits for the year ended December 31, 2021, was 0.13%, as compared to 0.25% for the year ended December 31, 2020, a reduction of 12 basis points. At December 31, 2021, the spot cost of deposits was 0.18%.

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Net interest and dividend income, before the provision for (release of) credit losses, decreased by $648,000, or 2.0%, to $31.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $32.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to lower loan fair value accretion and PPP loan income recognized on PPP loans forgiven by the SBA during the period.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, net interest and dividend income, before the provision for (release of) credit losses, increased by $7.7 million, or 6.4%, to $128.0 million as compared to $120.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily due to higher interest on investment securities, higher PPP loan income recognized on PPP loans forgiven by the SBA during the year, and a lower cost of funds partially offset by lower loan accretion associated with merger accounting and lower yields on interest-earning assets during the period.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased by 26 basis points to 2.84% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 3.10% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased by 53 basis points to 3.12% for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 3.65% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

In order to provide greater disclosure of the impact of loan related merger accounting and the impact of the SBA's PPP loan program, a reconciliation of the Company's net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, to an adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, is shown below. Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion and the impact of PPP loans, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was 2.70%, representing a 22 basis point decrease from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 2.92% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, due to the success of our deposit gathering efforts and the corresponding reinvestment of those funds into investment securities.



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2021



Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expenses


Rate
Earned/
Paid



(dollars in thousands)

Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)


$

4,469,285








Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)





$

32,016





Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)









2.84

%

Less: Paycheck Protection Program loan impact



(37,615)




(1,213)




-0.08

%

Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments






(629)




-0.06

%

Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis


$

4,431,670



$

30,174




2.70

%

Less: Excess cash impact (1)



(121,461)




(46)




0.07

%

Normalized adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis


$

4,310,209



$

30,128




2.77

%

(1) Excess cash represents the estimated amount of average cash on the balance sheet that is above normal levels.

Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion and the impact of PPP loans, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the year ended December 31, 2021, was 2.93%, representing a 43 basis point decrease from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 3.36% for the year ended December 31, 2020, due to the low interest rate environment.



Year Ended



December 31, 2021



Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expenses


Rate
Earned/
Paid



(dollars in thousands)

Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)


$

4,127,863








Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)





$

128,954





Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)









3.12

%

Less: Paycheck Protection Program loan impact



(102,979)




(6,089)




-0.07

%

Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments






(4,771)




-0.12

%

Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis


$

4,024,884



$

118,094




2.93

%

Less: Excess cash impact (1)



(88,651)




(133)




0.07

%

Normalized adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent

   basis


$

3,936,233



$

117,961




3.00

%

(1) Excess cash represents the estimated amount of average cash on the balance sheet that is above normal levels.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a release of the provision for credit losses of $273,000, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $86,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as a result of improving forward-looking economic assumptions and the resulting decrease in loss expectations in the Company's allowance for credit losses modeling.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a release of the provision for credit losses of $1.3 million, as compared to a $18.3 million provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2020, which included $9.3 million associated with the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on future loan losses and $8.6 million for the recognition of the non-operating impact of merger related CECL accounting.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income increased by $339,000, or 3.0%, to $11.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $11.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This change was primarily the result of higher prepayment premiums on commercial loans and higher loan related derivative income during the quarter partially offset by a decrease in wealth management revenue. Noninterest income was 26.5% of total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

  • Other income increased by $366,000, or 97.6%, to $741,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $375,000 for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $264,000 increase in prepayment premiums on commercial loans.
  • Loan related derivative income increased by $106,000, or 27.2%, to $496,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $390,000 for the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased loan volume.
  • Wealth management revenue decreased by $213,000, or 2.3%, to $9.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of seasonal tax fee revenue in the prior quarter, partially offset by appreciation within the equity markets. Wealth Management Assets under Management and Administration were $4.9 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $346.9 million, or 7.7%, from September 30, 2021, primarily due to appreciation within the equity markets and positive net client asset flows.

Total noninterest income increased by $4.8 million, or 12.1%, to $44.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $39.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This change was primarily a result of increases in wealth management revenue and loan related derivative income partially offset by decreases in gain on loans sold and deposit account fees. Noninterest income was 25.7% of total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021.

  • Wealth management revenue increased by $5.3 million, or 17.8%, to $35.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $29.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to appreciation within the equity markets and positive net client asset flows.
  • Loan related derivative income increased by $645,000, or 43.6%, to $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, due to increased loan volume combined with fair value adjustments.
  • Gain on loans sold decreased by $1.0 million, or 55.0%, to $832,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 due to decreased sales of residential mortgages.
  • Deposit account fees decreased by $656,000, or 25.3%, to $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in fee revenue from commercial deposit sweep products as a result of lower interest rates.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense remained stable at $25.5 million for both the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021. During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, there were decreases in non-operating expenses and salary and employee benefits expense partially offset by increases in data processing costs and higher FDIC insurance premiums, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • Non-operating expenses decreased by $456,000, or 57.9%, primarily driven by one-time branch closure and relocation expenses recorded during the third quarter, partially offset by costs associated with contract termination fees as a result of the wealth management system conversion completed during the fourth quarter.
  • Salary and employee benefits expense decreased by $189,000, or 1.2%, primarily due to an adjustment in performance-based compensation partially offset by new staff additions to support business initiatives.
  • Data processing fees increased by $512,000, or 25.0%, primarily due to higher costs associated with the Company's new wealth management system implemented during the fourth quarter combined with increased client usage of our existing bank systems.
  • FDIC insurance increased by $111,000, or 36.4%, primarily due to balance sheet growth during the quarter.

Total noninterest expense increased by $2.4 million, or 2.4%, to $100.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $98.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily driven by increases in salaries and employee benefits expense, professional fees, data processing fees, and occupancy and equipment expense, partially offset by a decrease in non-operating expenses.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $6.2 million, or 10.4%, primarily related to the full year impact of the merger with Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. ("Wellesley") in the second quarter of 2020, additions to support business initiatives, normal merit increases, and increases in employee benefit costs.
  • Professional services increased by $1.2 million, or 28.7%, primarily due to increased consulting fees associated with the wealth management system conversion completed in the fourth quarter of 2021 and employment agency costs.
  • Data processing fees increased by $1.2 million, or 15.2%, primarily due to the full year impact of new client usage of our banking systems as a result of our merger with Wellesley and higher data processing fees associated with the wealth management system conversion completed during the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $894,000, or 6.9%, primarily as a result of the full year impact of additional branches and office space arising from the merger with Wellesley.
  • Non-operating expenses decreased by $6.5 million, or 85.3%, primarily due to one-time non-operating costs associated with the Wellesley merger that were incurred in 2020, partially offset by previously communicated branch closures and relocation expenses and system conversion expenses.

Asset Quality 

Non-performing loans totaled $5.4 million, or 0.16% of total loans outstanding, at December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses was $34.5 million, or 1.05% of total loans outstanding excluding PPP loans, at December 31, 2021, as compared to $35.2 million, or 1.09% of total loans outstanding excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2021.

The Company recorded net loan recoveries of $13,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to net loan recoveries of $76,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Net loan recoveries were $155,000, or 0.00% of total loans, for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to net charge-offs of $439,000, or 0.01% of total loans, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The following table shows additional and historical information regarding non-performing assets, early-stage delinquency (30-89 days delinquent), and troubled debt restructurings:



Nonperforming Assets




December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020




(dollars in thousands)


Total nonperforming loans


$

5,386



$

5,851



$

8,962


Other real estate owned









1,820


Total nonperforming assets


$

5,386



$

5,851



$

10,782


Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"):










Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)


$

758



$

767



$

811


Performing










     Total troubled debt restructurings


$

758



$

767



$

811


Nonperforming loans/total loans



0.16

%



0.18

%



0.28

%

Nonperforming assets/total assets



0.11

%



0.13

%



0.27

%

TDRs/total loans



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.03

%













Additional Asset Quality Indicators




December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020


Delinquent loans 30-89 days past due/total loans



0.32

%



0.54

%



0.72

%

Quarterly net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans (annualized)



0.00

%



0.01

%



0.02

%

Year to date net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans



0.00

%



0.00

%



(0.01)

%

Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans



640.48

%



602.14

%



401.88

%

Allowance for credit losses/total loans ex. PPP loans



1.05

%



1.09

%



1.19

%

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 26.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 25.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company's effective tax rate was 26.1%, as compared to 26.3% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Dividend and Capital

On January 24, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share, which is payable on February 24, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2022. This represents an increase of $0.03, or 5%, as compared to the $0.61 dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company did not repurchase any shares under its previously announced share repurchase program during the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets decreased to 7.92% at December 31, 2021, from 8.42% at September 30, 2021, primarily due to strong asset growth during the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans, decreased to 7.96% at December 31, 2021, as compared to 8.53% at September 30, 2021.

Tangible book value per share increased by $1.47, or 2.7%, to $55.01 at December 31, 2021, as compared to $53.54 at September 30, 2021.

Investor Conference Call and Investor Presentation

An investor presentation is available on the investor relations section of the Company's website: http://ir.cambridgetrust.com or within the hyperlink provided below.  This presentation includes additional details regarding the Company's loan portfolio, liquidity position, and other financial disclosures.  Click here to download.

Cambridge Bancorp will also conduct a conference call/webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, to discuss the results for the quarter.  Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10161776/ef779b0eb0.

Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call.  Participants may pre-register at any time prior to the call and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. Additionally, participants may reach the registration link and access the webcast by logging in through the investor section of the Company's website at http://ir.cambridgetrust.com.

Those parties who do not have Internet access or are otherwise unable to pre-register for this event may still participate at the above time by dialing 1-866-777-2509 and asking the operator to join the Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) earnings call. Participants are requested to dial-in a few minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The webcast will be archived for three months on our investor relations website at https://ir.cambridgetrust.com/news-market-information/presentations/default.aspx.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 131-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $4.9 billion in assets at December 31, 2021, and a total of 19 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.9 billion in client assets under management and administration at December 31, 2021. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim and annual consolidated financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is posted in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.cambridgetrust.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements about the Company and its industry involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, and measures being taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the current global economic uncertainty and economic conditions being less favorable than expected; disruptions to the credit and financial markets; changes in the Company's accounting policies or in accounting standards; weakness in the real estate market; legislative, regulatory, or accounting changes that adversely affect the Company's business and/or competitive position; the Dodd-Frank Act's consumer protection regulations; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on levels of consumer confidence; actions that governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity; a prolonged resurgence in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic due to variants and mutations of the virus; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; challenges from the integration of the Company and Wellesley resulting in the combined business not operating as effectively as expected; disruptions in the Company's ability to access the capital markets; the cost savings of the merger with Wellesley may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; operating costs, customer loss, and business disruption following the merger with Wellesley, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; and other factors that are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year end December 31, 2020, which the Company filed on March 15, 2021. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information includes operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio (including and excluding PPP loans), operating return on average assets, operating return on tangible common equity, operating efficiency ratio, and operating pre-tax pre-provision income and operating return on average assets.

Operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share exclude items that management believes are unrelated to its core banking business such as merger and acquisition expenses, gain (loss) on disposition of investment securities, and other items. The Company's management uses operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share to measure the strength of the Company's core banking business and to identify trends that may to some extent be obscured by such excluded gains or losses.

Management also supplements its evaluation of financial performance with an analysis of tangible book value per share (which is computed by dividing shareholders' equity less goodwill and acquisition related intangible assets, or "tangible common equity," by common shares outstanding), the tangible common equity ratio (which is computed by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets, defined as total assets less goodwill and acquisition related intangibles), return on average assets and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis, the operating efficiency ratio (which is computed by dividing noninterest expense adjusted for non-operating expenses and total revenue adjusted for gain/(loss) on disposition of investment securities), operating pre-tax pre-provision income over average assets (which is computed by dividing income before taxes adjusted for the provision for (release of) credit losses, non-operating expenses, and gain/(loss) on disposition of investment securities over average assets). The Company has included information on these non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tool used by management. As a result of merger and acquisition activity, the Company has recognized goodwill and other intangible assets in conjunction with business combination accounting principles. Excluding the impact of goodwill and other intangibles in measuring asset and capital values for the ratios provided, along with other bank standard capital ratios, provides a framework to compare the capital adequacy of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry.

These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results and other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. An item which management deems to be non-operating and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP performance measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented under "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

CONTACT:
Cambridge Bancorp
Michael F. Carotenuto
Chief Financial Officer
617-520-5520



CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES 

QUARTERLY UNAUDITED RESULTS




Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,



2021


2021


2020


2021


2020



(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Interest and Dividend Income


$

33,511



$

33,654



$

35,870



$

133,514



$

129,378


Interest Expense



1,738




1,233




1,789




5,533




9,145


  Net Interest and Dividend Income



31,773




32,421




34,081




127,981




120,233


Provision for (Release of) for Credit Losses



(273)




86




(120)




(1,294)




18,310


Noninterest Income



11,454




11,115




10,802




44,324




39,525


Noninterest Expense



25,468




25,524




27,127




100,484




98,085


Income Before Income Taxes



18,032




17,926




17,876




73,115




43,363


Income Tax Expense



4,770




4,607




4,862




19,091




11,404


  Net Income


$

13,262



$

13,319



$

13,014



$

54,024



$

31,959


















Operating Net Income*


$

13,501



$

13,887



$

14,353



$

54,828



$

43,870


















Data Per Common Share:
















 Basic Earnings Per Share


$

1.90



$

1.91



$

1.88



$

7.76



$

5.07


 Diluted Earnings Per Share



1.88




1.89




1.86




7.69




5.03


 Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share*



1.92




1.97




2.05




7.81




6.90


 Dividends Declared Per Share



0.61




0.61




0.53




2.38




2.12


 Average Common Shares Outstanding:
















   Basic



6,934,702




6,932,882




6,897,450




6,926,257




6,289,481


   Diluted



7,007,761




6,999,773




6,970,542




6,990,603




6,344,409


















Selected Performance Ratios:
















 Net Interest Margin, FTE



2.84

%



3.10

%



3.67

%



3.12

%



3.65

%

 Adjusted Net Interest Margin, FTE



2.70

%



2.92

%



3.27

%



2.93

%



3.36

%

 Cost of Funds



0.15

%



0.12

%



0.19

%



0.13

%



0.28

%

 Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities



0.24

%



0.18

%



0.29

%



0.21

%



0.41

%

 Cost of Deposits



0.15

%



0.11

%



0.17

%



0.13

%



0.25

%

 Cost of Deposits excluding Wholesale Deposits



0.15

%



0.11

%



0.15

%



0.13

%



0.23

%

 Return on Average Assets



1.12

%



1.20

%



1.31

%



1.24

%



0.91

%

 Return on Average Equity



12.24

%



12.47

%



13.05

%



12.93

%



9.09

%

 Efficiency Ratio*



58.92

%



58.63

%



60.44

%



58.32

%



61.40

%

 Operating Return on Average Assets*



1.15

%



1.25

%



1.45

%



1.26

%



1.25

%

 Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity*



14.27

%



14.92

%



16.70

%



15.10

%



14.38

%

 Operating Efficiency Ratio*



58.15

%



56.82

%



56.37

%



57.67

%



56.66

%



































December 31,


September 30,


December 31,









2021


2021


2020









(dollars in thousands, except per share data)








Total Assets


$

4,891,544



$

4,483,567



$

3,949,297








Total Loans



3,319,106




3,300,918




3,153,648








Total Deposits



4,331,152




3,934,846




3,403,083








Allowance for Credit Losses



34,496




35,231




36,016








Allowance to Total Loans (ex. PPP Loans)



1.05

%



1.09

%



1.19

%







Non-Performing Loans



5,386




5,851




8,962








Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans



0.16

%



0.18

%



0.28

%







QTD Net Recoveries (Charge-offs) to Total Loans (annualized)



0.00

%



0.01

%



0.02

%







Tangible Common Equity Ratio*



7.92

%



8.42

%



8.91

%







Tangible Common Equity Ratio (ex. PPP Loans)*



7.96

%



8.53

%



9.20

%







Book Value Per Share


$

62.83



$

61.38



$

58.00








Tangible Book Value Per Share*


$

55.01



$

53.54



$

50.07








Wealth Management AUM


$

4,656,183



$

4,324,400



$

3,994,152








Wealth Management AUM & AUA


$

4,853,119



$

4,506,174



$

4,167,903








* See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations












CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


December 31,
2020



(dollars in thousands, except par value)


Assets










Cash and cash equivalents


$

180,153



$

93,477



$

75,785


Investment securities










Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $201,270, $211,900, and $234,252, respectively)



197,803




210,993




237,030


Held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $971,092, $668,640, and $260,139, respectively)



977,061




666,322




247,672


Total investment securities



1,174,864




877,315




484,702


Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value



1,490







6,909


Loans










Residential mortgage



1,415,079




1,381,413




1,298,868


Commercial mortgage



1,511,002




1,474,694




1,358,962


Home equity



87,960




90,697




106,194


Commercial and industrial



269,446




315,904




347,855


Consumer



35,619




38,210




41,769


Total loans



3,319,106




3,300,918




3,153,648


Less: allowance for credit losses on loans



(34,496)




(35,231)




(36,016)


Net loans



3,284,610




3,265,687




3,117,632


Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston Stock, at cost



4,816




4,816




5,734


Bank owned life insurance



46,970




46,773




46,169


Banking premises and equipment, net



17,326




17,266




18,158


Right-of-use asset operating leases



31,273




31,639




34,927


Deferred income taxes, net



9,985




10,834




11,639


Accrued interest receivable



9,162




8,895




9,514


Goodwill



51,912




51,912




51,912


Merger-related intangibles, net



2,617




2,707




2,977


Other assets



76,366




72,246




83,239


Total assets


$

4,891,544



$

4,483,567



$

3,949,297


Liabilities










Deposits










Demand


$

1,393,935



$

1,281,881



$

1,006,132


Interest-bearing checking



763,188




682,675




625,650


Money market



1,104,238




841,641




532,218


Savings



907,722




937,565




984,262


Certificates of deposit



162,069




191,084




254,821


Total deposits



4,331,152




3,934,846




3,403,083


Borrowings



16,510




16,878




32,992


Operating lease liabilities



33,871




34,341




37,448


Other liabilities



72,174




69,925




74,042


Total liabilities



4,453,707




4,055,990




3,547,565


Shareholders' Equity










Common stock, par value $1.00; Authorized: 10,000,000 shares; Outstanding: 6,968,192 shares, 6,965,871 shares, and 6,926,728 shares, respectively



6,968




6,966




6,927


Additional paid-in capital



229,205




228,694




226,967


Retained earnings



202,874




193,861




165,404


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(1,210)




(1,944)




2,434


Total shareholders' equity



437,837




427,577




401,732


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

4,891,544



$

4,483,567



$

3,949,297





CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




Three Months Ended




Twelve Months Ended




December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


December 31,
2020



December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020



(dollars in thousands, except share data)


Interest and dividend income

















Interest on taxable loans


$

29,044



$

30,093



$

33,510




$

120,019



$

119,447


Interest on tax-exempt loans



355




353




229





1,205




880


Interest on taxable investment securities



3,354




2,502




1,399





9,464




6,048


Interest on tax-exempt investment securities



668




671




658





2,630




2,485


Dividends on FHLB of Boston stock



27




7




51





46




331


Interest on overnight investments



63




28




23





150




187


Total interest and dividend income



33,511




33,654




35,870





133,514




129,378


Interest expense

















Interest on deposits



1,607




1,086




1,416





4,974




7,295


Interest on borrowed funds



131




147




182





559




1,406


Interest on subordinated debt









191








444


Total interest expense



1,738




1,233




1,789





5,533




9,145


Net interest and dividend income



31,773




32,421




34,081





127,981




120,233


Provision for (release of) credit losses



(273)




86




(120)





(1,294)




18,310


Net interest and dividend income after provision for (release of) credit losses



32,046




32,335




34,201





129,275




101,923


Noninterest income

















Wealth management revenue



9,025




9,238




8,064





35,037




29,751


Deposit account fees



519




462




506





1,939




2,595


ATM/Debit card income



423




406




362





1,567




1,308


Bank owned life insurance income



197




199




221





801




747


Gain on disposition of investment securities
















69


Gain on loans sold



53




45




666





832




1,850


Loan related derivative income



496




390




342





2,124




1,479


Other income



741




375




641





2,024




1,726


Total noninterest income



11,454




11,115




10,802





44,324




39,525


Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits



16,215




16,404




16,673





65,127




58,975


Occupancy and equipment



3,516




3,303




3,583





13,898




13,004


Data processing



2,564




2,052




2,061





8,829




7,662


Professional services



1,354




1,468




1,081





5,391




4,190


Marketing



512




608




655





2,536




1,818


FDIC insurance



416




305




182





1,318




992


Non-operating expenses



331




787




1,825





1,118




7,612


Other expenses



560




597




1,067





2,267




3,832


Total noninterest expense



25,468




25,524




27,127





100,484




98,085


Income before income taxes



18,032




17,926




17,876





73,115




43,363


Income tax expense



4,770




4,607




4,862





19,091




11,404


Net income


$

13,262



$

13,319



$

13,014




$

54,024



$

31,959


Share data:

















Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



6,934,702




6,932,882




6,897,450





6,926,257




6,289,481


Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



7,007,761




6,999,773




6,970,542





6,990,603




6,344,409


Basic earnings per share


$

1.90



$

1.91



$

1.88




$

7.76



$

5.07


Diluted earnings per share


$

1.88



$

1.89



$

1.86




$

7.69



$

5.03





CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS




Three Months Ended




December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


December 31, 2020



Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)


Rate
Earned/
Paid (1)


Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)


Rate
Earned/
Paid (1)


Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)


Rate
Earned/
Paid (1)



(dollars in thousands)


ASSETS




























Interest-earning assets




























Loans (2)




























Taxable


$

3,231,227



$

29,044




3.57

%


$

3,242,476



$

30,093




3.68

%


$

3,174,185



$

33,510




4.20

%

Tax-exempt



46,152




448




3.85




45,228




448




3.93




26,413




290




4.37


Securities available for

   sale (3)




























Taxable



207,207




613




1.17




213,542




660




1.23




167,583




596




1.41


Securities held to maturity




























Taxable



704,880




2,741




1.54




459,940




1,842




1.59




135,764




803




2.35


Tax-exempt



105,731




845




3.17




105,672




850




3.19




100,464




833




3.30


Cash and cash equivalents



174,088




63




0.14




113,511




28




0.10




106,449




23




0.09


Total interest-earning

   assets (4)



4,469,285




33,754




3.00

%



4,180,369




33,921




3.22

%



3,710,858




36,055




3.87

%

Non-interest-earning

   assets



243,647










252,201










272,011








Allowance for credit losses



(35,108)










(35,302)










(35,828)








Total assets


$

4,677,824









$

4,397,268









$

3,947,041








LIABILITIES AND

   SHAREHOLDERS'

   EQUITY




























Interest-bearing deposits




























Checking accounts


$

712,123



$

67




0.04

%


$

685,731



$

63




0.04

%


$

638,847



$

150




0.09

%

Savings accounts



942,118




218




0.09




949,487




198




0.08




980,172




581




0.24


Money market accounts



969,233




1,152




0.47




794,081




613




0.31




498,483




443




0.35


Certificates of deposit



177,960




170




0.38




201,944




212




0.42




285,694




242




0.34


Total interest-bearing

   deposits



2,801,434




1,607




0.23




2,631,243




1,086




0.16




2,403,196




1,416




0.23


Subordinated debt





















8,346




191




9.10


Other borrowed funds



16,636




131




3.12




17,005




147




3.43




52,106




182




1.39


Total interest-bearing

   liabilities



2,818,070




1,738




0.24

%



2,648,248




1,233




0.18

%



2,463,648




1,789




0.29

%

Non-interest-bearing

   liabilities




























Demand deposits



1,324,162










1,219,288










971,837








Other liabilities



105,698










105,846










114,749








Total liabilities



4,247,930










3,973,382










3,550,234








Shareholders' equity



429,894










423,886










396,807








Total liabilities &

   shareholders'

   equity


$

4,677,824









$

4,397,268









$

3,947,041








Net interest income on a

   fully taxable equivalent

   basis






32,016










32,688










34,266





Less taxable equivalent

   adjustment






(270)










(274)










(236)





Net interest income





$

31,746









$

32,414









$

34,030





Net interest spread (5)









2.76

%









3.04

%









3.58

%

Net interest margin (6)









2.84

%









3.10

%









3.67

%



(1)

Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2021 and 2020.

(2)

Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding. 

(3)

Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost.

(4)

Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income.

(5)

Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans originated during 2020 and 2021, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(6)

Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans originated during 2020 and 2021.




CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS




Year Ended




December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020



Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expenses(1)


Rate
Earned/
Paid (1)


Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)


Rate
Earned/
Paid (1)



(dollars in thousands)


ASSETS



















Interest-earning assets



















Loans (2)



















Taxable


$

3,203,126



$

120,019




3.75

%


$

2,832,796



$

119,447




4.22

%

Tax-exempt



37,750




1,525




4.04




23,835




1,115




4.68


Securities available for sale (3)



















Taxable



217,096




2,617




1.21




136,776




2,337




1.71


Securities held to maturity



















Taxable



424,499




6,847




1.61




152,789




3,711




2.43


Tax-exempt



104,114




3,329




3.20




89,841




3,145




3.50


Cash and cash equivalents



141,278




150




0.11




69,783




187




0.27


Total interest-earning assets (4)



4,127,863




134,487




3.26

%



3,305,820




129,942




3.93

%

Non-interest-earning assets



251,652










245,316








Allowance for credit losses



(35,642)










(27,887)








Total assets


$

4,343,873









$

3,523,249








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

   EQUITY



















Interest-bearing deposits



















Checking accounts


$

675,753



$

265




0.04

%


$

554,000



$

682




0.12

%

Savings accounts



957,039




861




0.09




937,247




3,378




0.36


Money market accounts



765,021




2,769




0.36




350,117




1,277




0.36


Certificates of deposit



209,311




1,079




0.52




259,568




1,958




0.75


Total interest-bearing deposits



2,607,124




4,974




0.19

%



2,100,932




7,295




0.35

%

Subordinated debt












5,408




444




8.21


Other borrowed funds



18,466




559




3.03




123,693




1,406




1.14


Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,625,590




5,533




0.21

%



2,230,033




9,145




0.41

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities



















Demand deposits



1,197,056










838,653








Other liabilities



103,459










103,086








Total liabilities



3,926,105










3,171,772








Shareholders' equity



417,768










351,477








Total liabilities & shareholders' equity


$

4,343,873









$

3,523,249








Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent

   basis






128,954










120,797





Less taxable equivalent adjustment






(1,019)










(895)





Net interest income





$

127,935









$

119,902





Net interest spread (5)









3.05

%









3.52

%

Net interest margin (6)









3.12

%









3.65

%



(1)

Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2021 and 2020.

(2)

Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding. 

(3)

Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost.

(4)

Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income.

(5)

Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans originated during 2020 and 2021, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(6)

Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans originated during 2020 and 2021.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in thousands except per share data)

Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Company believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor's proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Company. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended


Operating Net Income / Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


December 31,
2020


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020



(dollars in thousands, except share data)


Net Income (a GAAP measure)


$

13,262



$

13,319



$

13,014



$

54,024



$

31,959


Add: Merger expenses









581







6,368


Add: Gain on disposition of investment securities















(69)


Add: Provision established for acquired Wellesley loans















8,638


Add: Branch and office closure expenses






787




1,244




787




1,244


Add: Wealth management system conversion costs



331










331





Tax effect of non-operating adjustments (1)



(92)




(219)




(486)




(314)




(4,270)


Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)


$

13,501



$

13,887



$

14,353



$

54,828



$

43,870


Less: Dividends and Undistributed Earnings

   Allocated to Participating Securities (GAAP)



(61)




(65)




(63)




(252)




(64)


Operating Income Applicable to Common Shareholders (a non-GAAP measure)


$

13,440



$

13,822



$

14,290



$

54,576



$

43,806


Weighted Average Diluted Shares



7,007,761




6,999,773




6,970,542




6,990,603




6,344,409


Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share (a non-GAAP measure)


$

1.92



$

1.97



$

2.05



$

7.81



$

6.90




(1)

The net tax benefit associated with non-operating items is determined by assessing whether each non-operating item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income.  The tax effect for prior quarters may have been updated to reflect the final tax deductibility.









December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


December 31, 2020



(dollars in thousands)

Tangible Common Equity:










Shareholders' equity (GAAP)


$

437,837



$

427,577



$

401,732


Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)



(54,529)




(54,619)




(54,889)


Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)


$

383,308



$

372,958



$

346,843


Total assets (GAAP)


$

4,891,544



$

4,483,567



$

3,949,297


Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)



(54,529)




(54,619)




(54,889)


Tangible assets (a non-GAAP measure)


$

4,837,015



$

4,428,948



$

3,894,408


Tangible Common Equity Ratio (a non-GAAP measure)



7.92

%



8.42

%



8.91

%











Tangible Common Equity (excluding PPP loans):










Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)


$

383,308



$

372,958



$

346,843


Tangible assets (a non-GAAP measure)


$

4,837,015



$

4,428,948



$

3,894,408


Less: PPP loans



(22,228)




(58,767)




(124,201)


Tangible assets (excluding PPP Loans) (a non-GAAP

   measure)


$

4,814,787



$

4,370,181



$

3,770,207


Tangible Common Equity Ratio (excluding PPP Loans) (a non-GAAP measure)



7.96

%



8.53

%



9.20

%











Tangible Book Value Per Share:










Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)


$

383,308



$

372,958



$

346,843


Common shares outstanding



6,968,192




6,965,871




6,926,728


Tangible Book Value Per Share (a non-GAAP measure)


$

55.01



$

53.54



$

50.07











































Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


December 31,
2020


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020



(dollars in thousands)

Efficiency Ratio: (1)
















Noninterest expense


$

25,468



$

25,524



$

27,127



$

100,484



$

98,085


Net interest and dividend income


$

31,773



$

32,421



$

34,081



$

127,981



$

120,233


Total noninterest income



11,454




11,115




10,802




44,324




39,525


Total revenue


$

43,227



$

43,536



$

44,883



$

172,305



$

159,758


Efficiency Ratio



58.92

%



58.63

%



60.44

%



58.32

%



61.40

%

















Operating Efficiency Ratio: (2)
















Noninterest expense


$

25,468



$

25,524



$

27,127



$

100,484



$

98,085


Merger expenses (Pretax)









(581)







(6,368)


Branch and office closure expenses (Pretax)






(787)




(1,244)




(787)




(1,244)


Wealth management system conversion costs (Pretax)



(331)










(331)





Operating expense (a non-GAAP measure)


$

25,137



$

24,737



$

25,302



$

99,366



$

90,473


Total revenue


$

43,227



$

43,536



$

44,883



$

172,305



$

159,758


Add: Gain on disposition of investment

   securities















(69)


Operating revenue (a non-GAAP measure)


$

43,227



$

43,536



$

44,883



$

172,305



$

159,689


Operating Efficiency Ratio (a non-GAAP measure)



58.15

%



56.82

%



56.37

%



57.67

%



56.66

%





























































Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


December 31,
2020


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020



(dollars in thousands)

Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity: (3)
















Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)


$

13,501



$

13,887



$

14,353



$

54,828



$

43,870


Average common equity


$

429,894



$

423,886



$

396,807



$

417,768



$

351,477


Average goodwill and merger related intangibles



(54,574)




(54,659)




(54,941)




(54,707)




(46,476)


Average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP measure)


$

375,320



$

369,227



$

341,866



$

363,061



$

305,001


Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)



14.27

%



14.92

%



16.70

%



15.10

%



14.38

%

















Operating Return on Average Assets: (4)
















Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)


$

13,501



$

13,887



$

14,353



$

54,828



$

43,870


Average assets


$

4,677,824



$

4,397,268



$

3,947,041



$

4,343,873



$

3,523,249


Operating Return on Average Assets (a non-GAAP measure)



1.15

%



1.25

%



1.45

%



1.26

%



1.25

%


































































Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


December 31,
2020


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020



(dollars in thousands)

Operating Pre-Tax Pre-Provision (PTPP) Income (5)
















Income before income taxes (GAAP)


$

18,032



$

17,926



$

17,876



$

73,115



$

43,363


Add: Provision for (Release of) credit losses (GAAP)



(273)




86




(120)




(1,294)




18,310


Add: Non-operating expenses (GAAP)



331




787




1,825




1,118




7,612


Add: Gain on disposition of investment securities (GAAP)















(69)


Operating PTPP Income (a non-GAAP measure)


$

18,090



$

18,799



$

19,581



$

72,939



$

69,216


Average assets



4,677,824




4,397,268




3,947,041




4,343,873




3,523,249


Operating PTPP Return on Average Assets (a non-GAAP measure)



1.53

%



1.70

%



1.97

%



1.68

%



1.96

%



(1)

The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest and dividend income and noninterest income.

(2)

Operating efficiency ratio represents operating expense as a percentage of operating revenue. 

(3)

Operating return on tangible common equity represents operating net income as a percentage of average tangible common equity.

(4)

Operating return on average assets represents operating net income as a percentage of average assets.

(5)

Operating Pre-Tax Pre-Provision ("PTPP") Income represents income before income taxes adjusted for the provision for (release of) credit losses, non-operating expenses, and gain on disposition of investment securities as a percentage of average assets.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambridge-bancorp-announces-record-operating-results-for-2021-and-increases-dividend-by-5-301467269.html

SOURCE Cambridge Bancorp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.