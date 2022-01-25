CERTIFi by Mercy College Partners with Green Flower to Offer Cannabis Certification Program Workforce Credentialing Division Will Provide Two Certificate Tracks for Individuals Pursuing Careers in the Cannabis Industry

DOBBS FERRY, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CERTIFi by Mercy College and Green Flower have announced a partnership that will provide two education tracks in the high-demand cannabis field. The eight-week and six-month certification offerings will allow students to pursue various pathways for rewarding careers in the cannabis industry.

CERTIFi, Mercy's newly launched credentialing initiative, along with Green Flower, an industry leader in cannabis education, will offer courses taught by industry experts that will include cannabis business, dispensary, cultivation, cannabis healthcare and medicine, and cannabis law and policy. These certifications will help students gain essential knowledge to create a successful career in a field that is facing a shortage of qualified professionals.

"We are excited to partner with Green Flower, an industry leader in providing cannabis education," said Brian Amkraut, Ph.D., Vice President and General Manager Workforce Development and Community Impact at Mercy College. "There are thousands of opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in this new industry but many lack the basic and advanced knowledge of the various scientific and business elements of the field. Mercy is looking forward to being a part of the solution and providing resources for individuals to enter this field."

Courses are designed using online learning best practices and are scheduled to accommodate working professionals. All programs offered through this partnership allow students to study at their own pace in instructor-led courses and provide a foundation of knowledge for individuals interested in entering the cannabis industry and organizational leaders who desire to expand their knowledge. There are no prerequisites required to enroll. Students will develop sector-specific cannabis knowledge and upon successful completion of the program will earn a certificate of completion from Mercy College.

"Green Flower is honored to be working with Mercy College and the new CERTIFi by Mercy College division of the school. It was obvious to us that this new division and vision for helping adults access opportunities for career-focused education would be a perfect fit for these cannabis programs," said Daniel Kalef, Senior Vice President of Higher Education, Green Flower.

"As the State of New York moves closer to finalizing the regulations regarding the newly approved recreational cannabis use, the demand for a qualified and educated workforce and entrepreneurs is increasing daily. We applaud and appreciate the commitment of the administration at Mercy College to be a part of the solution and pathway for opportunity in the cannabis industry," Kalef said.



Course details include:

Professional Certificate Programs:

Six Month Program made up of three eight-week courses. Tuition: $2,250

Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine

Agriculture & Horticulture

Cannabis Law & Policy

The Business of Cannabis

8-Week Certificates:

Stand-alone programs. Tuition: $800

Advanced Dispensary Associate

Advanced Cultivation Technician

Advanced Manufacturing Agent

To learn more about the courses or to enroll please visit: cannabiseducation.certifi.mercy.edu .

For questions about the new online certificates please email cannabiseducation@mercy.edu .

About Mercy College

Founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy College is an independent, coeducational college that offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs within five schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The vibrancy of the College culture is sustained by a diverse student body from around the region. The College offers campuses in Dobbs Ferry, Bronx and Manhattan as well as online offerings.

About Green Flower

Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

Media Contact

Laura Plunkett

Director of Public Relations

(O) (914) 674-7736

(C) (914) 255-4009

View original content:

SOURCE Green Flower