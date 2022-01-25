Intersect Power welcomes John Cook as Chief Legal Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersect Power, a clean energy company, today welcomed John Cook as Chief Legal Officer. Mr. Cook will join the Company's executive team leading the integrated legal activities to support Intersect Power's rapid growth.

Mr. Cook brings to the company more than 25 years of experience in the technology, cleantech, and energy industries leading hundreds of M&A and financing transactions involving both public and private companies. He is widely recognized as a leading advisor to entrepreneurs, technology companies, and energy companies.

"John has been our lead outside counsel since we founded Intersect Power and a long-time partner to our team," said Sheldon Kimber, CEO of Intersect Power. "His experience, focus, and dedication further positions our company to capture opportunities for the clean energy industry and create new pathways between clean electricity and the broader economy."

"The Intersect Power team's vision for the future of clean energy is wildly exciting, unique, and attainable," said John Cook, Chief Legal Officer of Intersect Power. "I am inspired by the company mission and values and am excited to continue the great work with this strong team in my new role."

Mr. Cook most recently was a partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe leading the San Francisco Corporate Group and involved in the Technology & Innovation, Energy & Infrastructure, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Technology Companies Group practices.

"We are grateful to John for his contributions to our firm and wish him continued success in his new role at Intersect Power," said Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe when reached for comment. "We are excited for John to take this new opportunity."

The Intersect Power team believes the zero-carbon industries of tomorrow are enabled by the clean electricity technologies of today and develops and owns the clean energy resources that further the deep decarbonization of our economy. The Company is leading the market to more structured and sustainable offtakes for today's clean energy products while taking new products like green H2 from ideas to steel in the ground. As clean energy expands to include green hydrogen, carbon capture, and other zero carbon infrastructure powered by renewables, Intersect Power is creating equally strong customer relationships in these new markets.

Founded in 2016, Intersect Power is a clean energy company bringing innovative and scalable low-carbon solutions to its customers in retail and wholesale energy markets. The company develops some of the world's largest clean energy resources providing low-carbon electricity, fuels, and related products to customers across North America.

Intersect Power has an 8.5+ GWp and 8+ GWh mid to late-stage pipeline that includes a base portfolio of 2.2 GWp of solar PV and 1.4 GWh of co-located storage that will be in operations by 2023. The Intersect team is also planning 600+ MW of green hydrogen production and approximately $6.6B in financial transactions closed.

