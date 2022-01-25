Winter Blues? Enter For A Chance To Win Essence de Lawn by Cub Cadet®, Limited-Edition Fresh-Cut Grass Scented Kit

- Available exclusively as a giveaway, Essence de Lawn by Cub Cadet kit includes reed diffuser, therapeutic candle and aromatic mist infused with fresh-cut grass scents to evoke the spirit of spring during the winter months

CLEVELAND, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cub Cadet, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK), today announced the release of Essence de Lawn by Cub Cadet, a limited-edition kit, available exclusively as a giveaway, featuring a reed diffuser, therapeutic candle and aromatic mist infused with fresh-cut grass fragrance to bring the scents of spring to life.

Essence de Lawn by Cub Cadet, a limited-edition self-care kit, features (from left to right) a therapeutic candle, an aromatic mist and a reed diffuser infused with fresh-cut grass fragrance to bring the scents of spring to life. Visit CubCadet.com/TheShed before Valentine's Day to enter to win a kit. (PRNewswire)

"Essence de Lawn is inspired by our Cub Cadet fans who have a love for their lawns," said Siana Calanni, Cub Cadet Brand Manager. "For them, being outdoors and perfecting their yard isn't a chore—it's a labor of love. Cub Cadet created these limited-edition scented products to evoke the spirit of spring. This type of sensorial brand experience is a first for us, but a fun way to engage our fans during the winter months."

Essence de Lawn by Cub Cadet includes three custom self-care products, including:

Reed Diffuser : Bask in backyard bliss all day long. Simply place the reeds in customized solution to turn any indoor space into an outdoor oasis.

Therapeutic Candle : Put spring in the air with the scent of a freshly mowed lawn. Listen closely to hear the crackle of a family bonfire or neighborhood barbeque.

Aromatic Mist: Keep the smell of a perfectly mowed backyard a simple spritz away by applying to any room, linen or clothing.

A limited quantity of Essence de Lawn kits will be made available exclusively via a giveaway. Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. ET, fans can visit CubCadet.com/TheShed and register for a chance to win a free kit.

