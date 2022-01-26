Bandwidth Announces Duet for Genesys: A Global BYOC Solution To Accelerate the Enterprise Contact Center Move to the Cloud <legend role="h2"><span>First</span><span>Duet in the contact center space enables enterprise customers to unbundle telephony and enjoy cloud-based flexibility, easier integrations and global scale with market leader</span>Genesys</legend>

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND ), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced an important step forward in the future of the enterprise contact center with Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration. Bandwidth is extending its portfolio of market-leading DuetSM solutions, which allow enterprises to unbundle complex telephony from their communications platforms, into the contact center space with its inclusion in the market-leading Genesys Cloud CX platform.

Customer service agents are becoming critical to helping brands create a better customer experience in a post-Covid world. But the contact centers in today's large global enterprises can be enormously complex. There may be multiple locations with expensive on-premises equipment requiring top-tier expertise to manage. To connect it all, most enterprises have been relying on multiple carriers, each with different contracts, uncertain redundancy and traffic limitations. For the largest global companies, trying to migrate these systems to a modern, cloud-based solution can move slowly or even be blocked by the need to retain critical call data to power third-party integrations such as voice authentication, fraud detection, AI monitoring and other services essential to a better customer experience.

Bandwidth's Duet for Genesys simplifies these challenges. Together, the two cloud communications leaders provide a path for enterprises to move to a modern contact center solution--retaining critical call data while gaining advantages in flexibility, scalability and control. Bandwidth Duet for Genesys is a comprehensive "Bring Your Own Carrier" (BYOC) solution delivered to the Genesys Cloud CX platform. Enterprises can unbundle their telephony and easily integrate their entire comms stack, while replacing legacy telecom carriers and most on-premises equipment with the Bandwidth platform–built on its own global, software-driven, all-IP network. This enables contact center and IT leaders to centralize their communications across their UCaaS and CCaaS platforms, making it easier to manage emergency services, phone numbers, employee station set-up and tear-down, platform migration, and connectivity across multiple platforms and geographies.

"We applaud Genesys for continuing to offer choice and flexibility for their customers," said John Bell, Bandwidth's Chief Product Officer. "Bandwidth's Duet for Genesys will not only simplify the move to the cloud for global enterprises, it makes possible new customer experience capabilities to win satisfaction, loyalty, and trust."

One of Bandwidth's key multi-country BYOC customers in the contact center space is a global leader in electronic agreements. In an innovative move to modernize its contact center while improving customer experience and efficiency, the customer chose Bandwidth to move its entire, 15-location global contact center stack to the cloud. This also eliminated the complexity of existing on-premises equipment and consolidated legacy carrier agreements.

Another key BYOC customer is a $16 billion, Fortune 200 U.S. managed care provider. The company is on the front lines of patient communication and chose Bandwidth because it was uniquely able to power their entire communications stack in the cloud--both UCaaS and CCaaS. Bandwidth's tools and automation enable the customer to manage their system without the need for specialized telecom expertise, including a user-friendly interface to make real-time number changes on the fly.

Contact center cloud migration timelines are accelerating, partly driven by the need for operators to accommodate remote workers but also by the customer experience benefits provided by third-party integrations. According to Gartner analysts Daniel O'Connell and Megan Fernandez , "COVID-19 further accelerates already strong CCaaS momentum as users pivot away from on-premises contact centers to cloud capabilities. Gartner projects a 29 percent CCaaS revenue CAGR reaching $17.9 billion by 2024, as users adopt more expansive capabilities including multichannel, AI, analytics and WEM."1

Bandwidth's CPaaS platform reaches 60+ countries covering 90 percent of global GDP. Meanwhile, Genesys Cloud CX was recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as Service Report for the second time.2 Find out more about Bandwidth's Duet for Genesys here: bandwidth.com/duet-for-genesys .

Bandwidth's Duet for Genesys participation is yet another example of how Bandwidth is providing BYOC solutions to enterprise customers to increase scalability and flexibility in the move to the cloud, representing further offerings for the CCaaS space. Bandwidth now provides BYOC solutions across three additional multi-vendor platform stacks: ZoomPhone , Duet for Microsoft Teams and Duet for RingCentral . This underscores Bandwidth's commitment to help large enterprises simplify cloud migrations, consolidate PSTN replacement across the globe, maintain compliance with evolving regulations, and integrate PSTN access—all from a single, global provider.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging and emergency services. Backed by a network reaching 60+ countries covering 90 percent of global GDP, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and was the first Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider offering a robust selection of APIs built on our own global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com .

