Codecademy Names Robin Zucker as First-Ever Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Codecademy, the leading online learning platform for technical skills, today named Robin Zucker as its first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). After serving as the company's interim CMO since March 2021, Robin will expand on her efforts to drive revenue and growth for the business, bolster the Codecademy brand, and showcase the importance of technology skills in today's work landscape.

This is a pivotal moment for Codecademy to bring on a senior marketing leader, as the demand for technology skills has never been higher. Online, skill-based learning providers like Codecademy are helping people and organizations find success in today's rapidly evolving workforce, which is why the ten-year-old company is choosing now to significantly expand its marketing efforts.

"Our work and mission have never been more relevant than they are today, which is what makes this the perfect moment to welcome Robin to the Codecademy team and build out our marketing function even further," said Zach Sims, co-founder and CEO of Codecademy. "Robin has already made a huge impact on the organization – she's evolved marketing to be a key driver of growth and revenue, and has achieved major milestones like our first brand campaign. I can't wait to see where Robin will take the Codecademy brand in her new role."

"As our workforce evolves and technology skills become more critical for the future, there are endless opportunities to grow the Codecademy brand and tell our story in new, unique ways," said Zucker. "My goal is for every person to envision what coding can do for them – how it can help them achieve their career goals, succeed in the future, and build a better life."

Just six months into her tenure as interim CMO, Zucker launched Codecademy's first-ever brand campaign, 'Live By Your Own Code.' The campaign was inspired by the Codecademy community and tapped into the current zeitgeist with the Great Resignation and the Great Reimagination, showing how learning to code can be the pathway to achieving the career and life you want. Following the success of this campaign, brand building will continue to be a major focus for Zucker and the Codecademy team in 2022.

Zucker is also expanding Codecademy's content and editorial strategy with a focus on storytelling and community. She hired former journalists from Refinery29, CNBC, and HuffPost to create content franchises and highlight learner stories from Codecademy's community. This team will cover topics not only related to coding, but current trends and the future of work and technology, in order to engage users outside of Codecademy's coding courses.

With over 20 years of marketing experience, Zucker has spent her career working with some of the biggest brands in technology and media. At Yahoo!, she led B2B and social marketing strategies to increase the brand's social reach by over 60X and directly impact multi-million dollar revenue streams. At Playboy, she introduced the 50-year-old company's new brand identity, grew its online presence through new digital media properties like mobile and social, and helped drive revenue by 2X.

About Codecademy

Codecademy is a leading online learning platform for technical skills, empowering millions of people worldwide to lead inspiring careers in technology. Codecademy's innovative, scalable approach to online coding education makes it possible for anyone to master the skills needed to succeed in our tech-enabled workforce. Since 2011, over 50 million learners from 190 countries have accessed Codecademy's extensive course offerings on web development, data science, cybersecurity, and more, as well as in-demand programming languages like Python, CSS, and JavaScript. In addition to helping individuals unlock the full power of technology, Codecademy for Business supports companies like General Motors and Kayak as they train and upskill their teams for the future. Codecademy is headquartered in New York City.

