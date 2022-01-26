THE CYBER INITIATIVES GROUP (CIG) ANNOUNCES SPEAKERS FOR FIRST QUARTER SUMMIT

The CIG brings together top thinkers from government and the private sector for the first Quarterly Summit of the year on Cybersecurity.

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cipher Brief's Cyber Initiatives Group is a new community of cyber leaders, each with deep experience from the government private sectors. CIG Principals come together to challenge conventional thinking (and sometimes each other) to create a way to think about and address cyber issues differently. Ground-breaking ideas begin at CIG events.

The CIG welcomes members of the public and the media to join us for free summits each quarter that help contextualize thinking around cyber issues. Please join us for the first quarter summit on February 9, 2022. Come prepared to think differently and to challenge what you think you know about cyber and cyber defense. Our non-partisan events always include a broad range of innovative thinking from the public and private sectors.

Cipher Brief CEO and Publisher Suzanne Kelly and former Deputy Director of the NSA, Mr. Rick Ledgett will co-host the summit sessions and will focus on understanding threats like Log4j, what we should already know about open source risk, ransomware and how it's impacting partnerships, what happens now with data corruption in the mix, what's actually driving the talent shortage and how must we address it, and are we even thinking about cyber in the right way anymore?

Confirmed speakers include: Former NSA Director General Keith Alexander, former CIA Director General David Petraeus (Ret.), former PDDNI The Hon. Susan Gordon, Dmitri Alperovitch, Global Cyber Lead at Accenture Kelly Bissell, Booz Allen Hamilton Executive Vice President Jim Allen, former Deputy Director NSA, Rick Ledgett, Vice President of Cyber Offense and Defense Experts, Raytheon Intelligence and Space Teresa Shea, and founding CISA Director Mr. Chris Krebs.

The Future of Cyber Starts Here.

Come prepared to think differently.

Register for the free virtual event here and join us on February 9, 2022 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM EST.

About The Cipher Brief

The Cipher Brief publishes real-time national security news, expert-driven insight, and practical analysis on today's national security threats. TCB also produces best-in-class events focused on finding multi-sector solutions to the world's most complex global security issues. The Cipher Brief was founded on the belief that it is not enough to know what happened; to make confident decisions, you need to understand what it means. For more information visit www.thecipherbrief.com

