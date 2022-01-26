eCapital Strengthens Alternative Finance Footprint with Portfolio Purchase of UMB Bank's Accounts Receivable Financing Division

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eCapital Corp. ("eCapital" or "the Company"), a leading alternative finance provider for small and medium-sized businesses across North America and the United Kingdom, today announced the acquisition of UMB Bank's Accounts Receivable Financing division portfolio.

"This acquisition from UMB Bank supports our organizational growth strategy, as we continue to advance our position in the alternative finance industry. More specifically, it bolsters our presence across the Midwest and strengthens our service delivery across this important region" said Marius Silvasan, CEO of eCapital.

Silvasan continued: "Over the coming weeks, we will seamlessly transition this significant customer base to our market-leading technology platform, ensuring that they receive outstanding access to the working capital they require."

This is the 11th acquisition for eCapital within the alternative finance sector in the last four years. The purchase supports the company's corporate vision of becoming the leading alternative financing provider throughout North America and the UK.

About eCapital Corp.

eCapital Corp. is committed to supporting small and middle-market companies in the United States, Canada, and the UK by accelerating their access to capital through financial solutions like invoice factoring, factoring lines of credit, and asset-based lending. Through its Commercial Finance and Freight Factoring divisions and its portfolio companies Advantedge Commercial Finance Ltd. and Gerber Finance, Inc., eCapital offers capital solutions to a broad set of industries. Based in Miami, Florida, eCapital leverages a fully integrated technology platform to provide flexible, customized capital solutions to a broad set of industries. For more information about eCapital, visit eCapital.com.

