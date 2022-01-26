Leidos Partnership Delivers MHS GENESIS to Level 1 Trauma Center in Texas

RESTON, Va., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health (LPDH) today announced it successfully delivered the MHS GENESIS electronic health record to an additional 19,000+ clinicians and providers as part of its largest Wave deployment to date, spanning 100 locations in Texas.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos) (PRNewswire)

"MHS GENESIS is now live and operational in the only Level 1 Trauma Center in the Defense Department," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. "It is a great honor knowing the system will enable clinicians and providers to continue delivering advanced care to several thousand trauma and burn patients in Central San Antonio."

LPDH developed MHS GENESIS, the Military Health System's new electronic health record, and has been providing program management and technical expertise to the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) since 2015.

The MHS GENESIS system is now operational at more than 1,300 locations with approximately 85,000 total active users — approximately 38% deployed.

"The program has continued to operate both on schedule and on budget, despite facing unforeseen challenges due to the COVID-19 Pandemic," notes Holly Joers, PEO DHMS. "We are extremely proud of the team's continued commitment to the mission and ability to react and respond to these real-world events."

MHS GENESIS is being deployed across the continental United States and overseas through a total of 23 waves. Each Wave will target a specific region over one year, with an average of three hospitals and numerous physical locations for each Wave. This approach enables the DOD to take full advantage of lessons learned from prior Waves to maximize subsequent Waves' efficiencies. Full deployment of MHS GENESIS is expected by the end of calendar year 2023.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About LPDH

The Leidos Partnership consists of four core partners - Leidos, Cerner Corporation, Accenture and Henry Schein One - along with approximately 30 supporting businesses. Together, they deliver an integrated, modern, secure health information system that includes an electronic health record system, a dental system, identity management capability, Cybersecurity, and other supporting components. MHS GENESIS will serve as the system of record, providing a single, integrated solution for managing the health and military readiness of the force for DOD and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 1, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact:

Melissa Dueñas

(571) 526-6850

Melissa.L.Duenas@leidos.com

Thomas Doheny

(571) 474-4735

Dohenyt@leidos.com

Brandon VerVelde

(571) 526-6257

Brandon.p.vervelde@leidos.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leidos