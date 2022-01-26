Naturepedic customizable EOS Organic Mattresses may improve relationships and sleep quality

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, the leading certified organic mattress manufacturer for babies, kids, and adults, recently conducted a survey of 800 adults to determine how sleeping separately or together impacts their relationship.

Key findings from the survey found that, overall, people who sleep separately may get better sleep, but are less happy in their relationships.

In fact, 60% of couples who sleep separately reported reduced stress levels and improved sleep quality. However, people who sleep with their significant others reported having happier relationships, with 22% more respondents rating their current relationships as "Amazing" compared to those who don't share a bed.

The results, however, indicated that sharing a bed doesn't come without its struggles. Over 40% of couples who share a bed reported that sleep issues, like mattress comfort and motion transfer, have caused them to question their relationship.

Baby Boomers reported that their partner's movements throughout the night were the primary reason they missed having their own beds. Gen Z reported that the biggest thing they missed from sleeping alone was how comfortable their old mattress was. In fact, having a more comfortable mattress was the second biggest thing couples who share a bed miss, following having more space.

As for couples who sleep apart, 33% of respondents reported that having different mattress firmness and softness preferences ultimately led to their decision to sleep apart.

"Clearly, when it comes to sleeping together, these survey results bring to light how critical personalized mattress comfort is," comments Arin Schultz, Sr. Director Sales and Marketing for Naturepedic, "Luckily, with Naturepedic's EOS Organic Mattress Series, you don't have to choose between having a good relationship or a good night's sleep."

As the first range of certified organic, customizable mattresses on the market, the Naturepedic EOS Organic Mattress Series is all about finding what works for you. Each mattress in the EOS Series (Classic, Pillowtop – Good Housekeeping 2021 Bedding Awards for "Best Sustainable Mattress" – and Trilux), can be customized on each side of the bed to suit individual comfort preferences, ranging from extra-firm to ultra-plush. This gives the consumer five choices on one side, and five separate choices on the other side. Plus, because each side is separate, movement on one side doesn't transfer to the other.

The survey also revealed that couples who sleep together with customizable mattresses reported getting higher quality sleep, with 67% of respondents rating their quality of sleep as "Good" or "Amazing."

"The EOS Series is perfect for couples who sleep apart or are questioning doing so due to different mattress preferences. Plus, as with all Naturepedic products, you can count on having safer, healthier sleep because of its certified organic, nontoxic materials," explains Schultz, "With EOS, get the comfort and sleep quality you deserve, without having to compromise on the quality of your relationship."

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

