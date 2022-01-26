Production Starts for First-Ever 2023 CX-50

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) President and CEO Jeff Guyton drives in the first 2023 Mazda CX-50 to roll off the Discovery Line at Mazda's new Huntsville, Alabama plant. Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) is a $2.3 billion joint venture partnership between Mazda Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation. The first-ever CX-50, produced in the U.S., is made specifically for the North American market.

Mazda 2023 CX-50 (PRNewswire)

"This is an exciting day for both MTM team members and MNAO employees to celebrate the first CX-50 to roll off the Discovery Line at MTM," said Jeff Guyton. "The production of the CX-50 here signifies the importance of the North American market to Mazda and our commitment to investing in the U.S."

MTM began operation in September 2021 and will produce 300,000 vehicles annually. Up to 150,000 units are expected to be built each year for both Toyota and Mazda. The plant will employ up to 4,000 workers. Additionally, several thousand workers are expected to be employed by suppliers.

The 2023 Mazda CX-50 is an all-new, rugged and capable crossover SUV. As has become expected of Mazda's vehicles, the CX-50 offers superior driving dynamics and a beautiful design, while also enabling drivers to venture further into the outdoors and various terrains.

The first-ever CX-50 will be equipped as standard with the latest i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) technology and new Mazda Intelligent Drive Select, or Mi-Drive. The new drive modes can be selected with the Mi-Drive switch and will help the crossover SUV drive naturally in a wide variety of conditions, such as in exciting off-road terrain or providing reliable towing capabilities.

At launch, CX-50 will be available with Mazda's efficient powertrains, Skyactiv-G 2.5 naturally aspirated engine or Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine and paired with a responsive six-speed automatic transmission. In the coming years, the CX-50 will also be offered with electrified powertrains, including a traditional hybrid model. More information about our electrified models will be shared at a later date.

The interior of CX-50 is well-crafted and features a layout focused on the driver. It also offers Mazda's first-ever panoramic moonroof, helping the occupants feel more connected to nature. To further support CX-50's presence in the outdoor space, its designs are more than just beautiful, they are also functional. While the interior provides comfort to all passengers, the cargo space is thoughtfully designed to help support and enable outdoor activities. The vehicle's height and length are ideal for easily loading and securing common outdoor equipment. Additionally, the high strength roof rails and reinforced b-pillars and door jambs add to the usability of securing equipment on the roof of CX-50.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City.

