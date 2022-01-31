Merchants Bancorp Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported fourth quarter 2021 net income of $55.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.71 (or $1.14 after adjusting for its 3:2 stock split in January 2022). This compared to $59.8 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.95 ($1.30 split adjusted) in the fourth quarter of 2020, and compared to $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.83 ($1.22 split adjusted) in the third quarter of 2021.

"Execution and growth were the hallmarks of our performance during 2021. With record earnings and asset levels in a low interest rate environment, we have continued to demonstrate the strength of our business model that has focused on conservative underwriting, cost efficiency, and holding short-duration assets by originating loans to be sold in the secondary market," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "The entrepreneurial evolution of our businesses over the last year has resulted in Merchants becoming known as a one-stop-shop for borrowers with a broad array of product offerings that includes everything from multi-family, bridge, residential, SBA, agriculture, and mortgage warehouse financing, to traditional community banking and syndicated low-income housing tax credit and debt funds. We have expanded our platform of offerings across all our businesses and see many opportunities for future growth."

Net income for the fourth quarter 2021 decreased by $4.6 million, or 8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily driven by a $10.2 million, or 37%, increase in noninterest expense that reflected a 53% increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions. Also contributing to the lower net income was a $2.5 million, or 6%, decrease in noninterest income that reflected lower mortgage warehouse fees due to lower single family loan volume. Partially offsetting these items was a $5.0 million, or 8%, increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses, and a $3.0 million lower tax provision.

Net income for the fourth quarter 2021 decreased by $3.3 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by an $8.2 million, or 28%, increase in noninterest expense that reflected a 26% increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions. Also contributing to the lower net income was a $3.9 million, or 74%, decrease in loan servicing fees. Partially offsetting these items was a $4.6 million, or 143%, increase in other income from low-income housing tax syndication fees, a $2.4 million increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses, and a $2.5 million lower tax provision.

Total Assets

Total assets of $11.3 billion at December 31, 2021 increased $326.6 million, or 3%, compared to September 30, 2021, and increased $1.6 billion, or 17%, compared to December 31, 2020.

Return on average assets was 2.02% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 2.57% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2.29% for the third quarter of 2021.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses of $31.3 million at December 31, 2021 increased $2.2 million compared to September 30, 2021 and increased $3.8 million compared to December 31, 2020. The increases compared to December 31, 2020 were primarily based on growth in the multi-family loan portfolio. The portion of the allowance associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has remained relatively steady since September 30, 2020, at approximately $0.8 million. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had only one loan remaining in a payment deferral arrangement, with an unpaid balance of $36.8 million.

Non-performing loans were $0.8 million, or 0.01%, of loans receivable at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.9 million, or 0.05% of loans receivable at September 30, 2021, and compared to $6.3 million, or 0.11% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $9.0 billion at December 31, 2021 increased $35.3 million compared to September 30, 2021, and increased $1.6 billion, or 21%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to growth in savings accounts and brokered certificates of deposits.

Total brokered deposits of $2.2 billion at December 31, 2021 increased $493.3 million, or 30%, from September 30, 2021 and increased $986.1 million, or 84%, from December 31, 2020. Brokered deposits represented 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2021 compared to 19% of total deposits at September 30, 2021 and 16% of total deposits at December 31, 2020. The increases reflected a continuation of the Company's shift from borrowing at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis after a change in their collateral policy to eliminate certain agency eligible mortgage loan participations during the third quarter of 2021.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $1.0 billion at December 31, 2021 increased by $230.0 million compared to September 30, 2021 and increased by $852.9 million compared to December 31, 2020. The Company also continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $2.1 billion at September 30, 2021 and $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $72.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $3.5 million, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $3.9 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The 5% increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected a 6% increase in interest income from higher loan balances that was partially offset by a 20% increase in the cost of deposits. The interest rate spread of 2.62% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 33 basis points compared to 2.95% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 2.70% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 31 basis points compared to 3.01% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected higher loan balances that were outpaced by lower interest rates on loans.

The 6% increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2021 reflected higher loan balances and a modest increase in average loan yields. The interest rate spread of 2.62% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 5 basis points compared to 2.67% in the third quarter of 2021. The net interest margin of 2.70% for the fourth quarter of 2021 also decreased 3 basis points compared to 2.73% for the third quarter of 2021.

Interest Income

Interest income of $82.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $4.7 million, or 6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $5.3 million, or 7%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The 6% increase in interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates. The higher interest income reflected a $923.3 million, or 11%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $9.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.37% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 27 basis points compared to 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 7% increase in interest income compared to the third quarter of 2021 reflected a $375.7 million, or 4%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $9.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.37% for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 4 basis points compared to 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021.

Interest Expense

Total interest expense increased $1.2 million, or 13%, to $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $1.4 million, or 17%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. Interest expense on deposits of $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $1.4 million, or 20%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $1.5 million, or 22%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The 20% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to increases in average balances of money market accounts and certificates of deposits, which was partially offset by lower rates. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $8.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $1.5 billion, or 21%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2021, which was the same as the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 22% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher balances of certificates of deposit and money market accounts, that were partially offset by lower rates on certificates of deposit. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $8.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $481.7 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2021, which was a 6 basis point increase compared to 0.35% in the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income of $40.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $2.5 million, or 6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and was consistent with the third quarter of 2021.

The 6% decrease in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $3.5 million decrease in mortgage warehouse fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a $1.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $2.1 million positive fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income was consistent with the third quarter of 2021 but included a $4.6 million increase in other income from low-income housing tax credit syndication fees that was mostly offset by a $3.9 million decrease in loan servicing fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a $1.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2021.

At December 31, 2021, servicing rights were valued at $110.3 million, an increase of 34% compared to December 31, 2020 and an increase of 5% compared to September 30, 2021. These increases were driven by higher loan balances of serviced assets and higher interest rates that impacted fair market value adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2021. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $37.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $10.2 million, or 37%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $8.2 million, or 28%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The 37% increase in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a $8.8 million, or 53%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions, to support higher loan production volumes. The efficiency ratio of 33.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 24.5% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 28% increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $5.2 million, or 26%, increase in salaries and employee benefits that reflected higher commissions from higher loan volumes. The efficiency ratio of 33.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 27.0% for the third quarter of 2021.

Segments

Multi-family Mortgage Banking

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income of $14.1 million for Multi-family Mortgage Banking decreased 1% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest income from gain on sale of loans that was offset by higher noninterest expense from salaries and employee benefits, including commissions. Noninterest income reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $1.0 million on servicing rights in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Compared to the third quarter of 2021, net income for this segment decreased 2%, reflecting higher gain on sale of loans and other income from low-income housing tax credit syndication fees that were offset by higher noninterest expense from salaries and employee benefits, including commissions. Included in loan servicing fees was a positive fair market value adjustment of $1.0 million on servicing rights in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Banking

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income of $22.6 million for Banking increased 38% from the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting higher net interest income and lower salaries and employee benefits that were partially offset by lower noninterest income from gains on sale of loans. Included in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a $0.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.5 million negative fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income for this segment decreased 4% from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to lower noninterest income from gain on sale of loans that offset higher net interest income and lower salaries and employee benefits. Included in loan servicing fees for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a $0.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2021.

Mortgage Warehousing

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income of $21.3 million for Mortgage Warehousing decreased 34% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and decreased 8% compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decreases compared to the prior periods reflected lower net interest income and mortgage warehouse fees as industry volumes declined.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $11.3 billion in assets and $9.0 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2021, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)



























December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 14,030

$ 14,352

$ 13,745

$ 12,003

$ 10,063 Interest-earning demand accounts

1,018,584

788,224

388,304

257,436

169,665 Cash and cash equivalents

1,032,614

802,576

402,049

269,439

179,728 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

5,888

5,923

6,507

6,544

6,580 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

569,239

634,027

461,914

432,063

338,733 Available for sale securities

310,629

301,119

315,260

241,691

269,802 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

29,588

70,767

70,767

70,656

70,656 Loans held for sale (includes $48,583, $26,296, $26,623,

$57,998 and $40,044, respectively, at fair value)

3,303,199

3,453,279

2,955,390

2,749,662

3,070,154 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $31,344,

$29,134, $28,696, $29,091 and $27,500, respectively

5,751,319

5,431,227

5,444,227

5,710,291

5,507,926 Premises and equipment, net

31,212

31,423

31,384

31,261

29,761 Servicing rights

110,348

105,473

98,331

96,215

82,604 Interest receivable

24,103

21,894

22,068

22,111

21,770 Goodwill

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845 Intangible assets, net

1,707

1,843

1,990

2,136

2,283 Other assets and receivables

92,947

76,637

55,800

57,346

49,533 Total assets

$ 11,278,638

$ 10,952,033

$ 9,881,532

$ 9,705,260

$ 9,645,375 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 641,442

$ 824,118

$ 814,567

$ 818,621

$ 853,648 Interest-bearing

8,341,171

8,123,201

7,225,011

7,244,560

6,554,418 Total deposits

8,982,613

8,947,319

8,039,578

8,063,181

7,408,066 Borrowings

1,033,954

809,136

701,373

545,160

1,348,256 Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

19,170

21,681

18,819

41,610

20,405 Other liabilities

87,492

64,019

62,698

44,054

58,027 Total liabilities

10,123,229

9,842,155

8,822,468

8,694,005

8,834,754 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 50,000,000 shares









































Issued and outstanding prior to 2022 stock split - 28,786,719

shares, 28,785,374 shares, 28,783,599 shares, 28,782,139

shares, and 28,747,083 shares, respectively (as recast after

2022 stock split - 43,180,079 shares, 43,178,061 shares,

43,175,399 shares, 43,173,209 shares and 43,120,625 shares)

137,565

137,200

136,836

136,474

135,857 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized



















8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 50,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 0 shares, 0 shares, 0 shares, 41,625 shares and 41,625 shares.

—

—

—

41,581

41,581 7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844 6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 250,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares, 196,181 shares,

196,181 shares, 150,000 shares, and 0 shares, respectively

(equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary shares, 7,847,233

depositary shares, 7,847,233 depositary shares, 6,000,000

depositary shares, and 0 depositary shares)

191,084

191,084

191,084

144,925

— Retained earnings

657,149

610,267

560,083

516,961

461,744 Accumulated other comprehensive income

(1,454)

262

(4)

249

374 Total shareholders' equity

1,155,409

1,109,878

1,059,064

1,011,255

810,621 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 11,278,638

$ 10,952,033

$ 9,881,532

$ 9,705,260

$ 9,645,375

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)





































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest Income

























Loans

$ 77,113

$ 72,924

$ 74,515

$ 293,830

$ 263,915 Mortgage loans in process of securitization



4,018



2,868



2,542



12,746



11,122 Investment securities:





























Available for sale - taxable



1,007



1,115



422



3,309



3,147 Available for sale - tax exempt



9



12



11



41



123 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



177



190



341



1,143



1,558 Other



261



205



80



817



2,925 Total interest income



82,585



77,314



77,911



311,886



282,790 Interest Expense





























Deposits



8,492



6,981



7,106



28,256



52,238 Borrowed funds



1,350



1,452



1,568



5,636



6,406 Total interest expense



9,842



8,433



8,674



33,892



58,644 Net Interest Income



72,743



68,881



69,237



277,994



224,146 Provision for loan losses



2,585



1,079



4,114



5,012



11,838 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



70,158



67,802



65,123



272,982



212,308 Noninterest Income





























Gain on sale of loans



28,430



29,013



28,830



111,185



96,578 Loan servicing fees, net



1,382



5,313



3,069



16,373



(1,801) Mortgage warehouse fees



2,469



2,732



5,926



12,396



20,980 Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)



191



—



—



191



441 Other income



7,799



3,213



4,901



17,188



11,275 Total noninterest income



40,271



40,271



42,726



157,333



127,473 Noninterest Expense





























Salaries and employee benefits



25,387



20,197



16,565



85,727



59,200 Loan expenses



1,479



1,734



2,938



7,657



9,085 Occupancy and equipment



2,069



1,861



1,438



7,365



5,733 Professional fees



3,325



901



1,657



5,427



3,664 Deposit insurance expense



705



664



759



2,691



5,800 Technology expense



1,123



1,169



832



4,200



3,061 Other expense



3,558



2,946



3,276



12,318



9,881 Total noninterest expense



37,646



29,472



27,465



125,385



96,424 Income Before Income Taxes



72,783



78,601



80,384



304,930



243,357 Provision for income taxes (2)



17,582



20,098



20,598



77,826



62,824 Net Income

$ 55,201

$ 58,503

$ 59,786

$ 227,104

$ 180,533 Dividends on preferred stock



(5,728)



(5,729)



(3,618)



(20,873)



(14,473) Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$ 49,473

$ 52,774

$ 56,168

$ 206,231

$ 166,060 As reported prior to 2022 stock split:





























Weighted-average diluted shares



28,932,709



28,876,503



28,812,009



28,883,535



28,778,075 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.71

$ 1.83

$ 1.95

$ 7.14

$ 5.77 As recast after 2022 stock split:





























Weighted-average diluted shares



43,399,064



43,314,755



43,218,014



43,325,303



43,167,113 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.14

$ 1.22

$ 1.30

$ 4.76

$ 3.85































(1)Includes $191, $0, $0, $191, and $441, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications. (2) Includes $(46), $0, $0, $(46) and $(97), respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.

Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,





2021

2021

2020

2021

2020























Noninterest expense



$ 37,646

$ 29,472

$ 27,465

$ 125,385

$ 96,424























Net interest income (before provision for losses)



72,743

68,881

69,237

277,994

224,146 Noninterest income



40,271

40,271

42,726

157,333

127,473 Total income



$ 113,014

$ 109,152

$ 111,963

$ 435,327

$ 351,619























Efficiency ratio



33.31%

27.00%

24.53%

28.80%

27.42%















































Average assets



$ 10,945,026

$ 10,236,491

$ 9,317,570

$ 10,188,953

$ 8,509,847 Net income



$ 55,201

$ 58,503

$ 59,786

$ 227,104

$ 180,533 Return on average assets before annualizing



0.50%

0.57%

0.64%

2.23%

2.12% Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00

1.00

1.00 Return on average assets



2.02%

2.29%

2.57%

2.23%

2.12%























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



26.04%

29.83%

40.64%

30.10%

34.02%























Tangible book value per common share as reported prior to 2022 stock split (1) $ 26.95

$ 25.36

$ 20.17

$ 26.95

$ 20.17























Tangible book value per common share as recast after 2022 stock split (1)



$ 17.96

$ 16.91

$ 13.45

$ 17.96

$ 13.45























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



6.89%

6.68%

6.02%

6.89%

6.02%























(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"











































(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations

and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for

results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to

non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the

balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and

intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.













































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,





2021

2021

2020

2021

2020























Net income



$ 55,201

$ 58,503

$ 59,786

$ 227,104

$ 180,533 Less: preferred stock dividends



(5,728)

(5,729)

(3,618)

(20,873)

(14,473) Net income available to common shareholders



$ 49,473

$ 52,774

$ 56,168

$ 206,231

$ 166,060























Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,139,714

$ 1,087,675

$ 783,837

$ 1,028,834

$ 719,630 Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(17,626)

(17,770)

(18,334)

(17,841)

(18,899) Less: average preferred stock



(362,149)

(362,149)

(212,646)

(325,904)

(212,646) Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 759,939

$ 707,756

$ 552,857

$ 685,089

$ 488,085























Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00

1.00

1.00 Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



26.04%

29.83%

40.64%

30.10%

34.02%















































Total equity



$ 1,155,409

$ 1,109,878

$ 810,621

$ 1,155,409

$ 810,621 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,552)

(17,688)

(18,128)

(17,552)

(18,128) Less: preferred stock



(362,149)

(362,149)

(212,646)

(362,149)

(212,646) Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 775,708

$ 730,041

$ 579,847

$ 775,708

$ 579,847























Assets



$ 11,278,638

$ 10,952,033

$ 9,645,375

$ 11,278,638

$ 9,645,375 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,552)

(17,688)

(18,128)

(17,552)

(18,128) Tangible assets



$ 11,261,086

$ 10,934,345

$ 9,627,247

$ 11,261,086

$ 9,627,247























Ending common shares as reported prior to 2022 stock split



28,786,719

28,785,374

28,747,083

28,786,719

28,747,083 Ending common shares as recast after 2022 stock split



43,180,079

43,178,061

43,120,625

43,180,079

43,120,625























Tangible book value per common share as reported prior to 2022 stock split



$ 26.95

$ 25.36

$ 20.17

$ 26.95

$ 20.17 Tangible book value per common share as recast after 2022 stock split



$ 17.96

$ 16.91

$ 13.45

$ 17.96

$ 13.45 Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



6.89%

6.68%

6.02%

6.89%

6.02%

























Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 698,263 $ 438 0.25%

$ 580,397 $ 395 0.27%

$ 328,635 $ 421 0.51% Securities available for sale - taxable 308,581 1,007 1.29%

308,476 1,115 1.43%

276,358 422 0.61% Securities available for sale - tax exempt 1,204 9 2.97%

1,361 12 3.50%

1,368 11 3.20% Mortgage loans in process of securitization 621,946 4,018 2.56%

437,601 2,868 2.60%

397,237 2,542 2.55% Loans and loans held for sale 9,064,880 77,113 3.37%

8,689,144 72,924 3.33%

8,141,559 74,515 3.64% Total interest-earning assets 10,694,874 82,585 3.06%

10,016,979 77,314 3.06%

9,145,157 77,911 3.39% Allowance for loan losses (29,801)





(28,679)





(24,684)



Noninterest-earning assets 279,953





248,191





197,097



























Total assets $ 10,945,026





$ 10,236,491





$ 9,317,570



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking 4,325,991 2,094 0.19%

4,754,633 1,561 0.13%

4,301,607 1,256 0.12% Savings deposits 223,912 35 0.06%

211,494 39 0.07%

185,515 41 0.09% Money market 2,528,453 5,018 0.79%

2,259,786 4,394 0.77%

1,734,321 4,312 0.99% Certificates of deposit 1,220,392 1,345 0.44%

591,093 987 0.66%

616,493 1,497 0.97% Total interest-bearing deposits 8,298,748 8,492 0.41%

7,817,006 6,981 0.35%

6,837,936 7,106 0.41%























Borrowings 620,173 1,350 0.86%

677,201 1,452 0.85%

990,707 1,568 0.63% Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,918,921 9,842 0.44%

8,494,207 8,433 0.39%

7,828,643 8,674 0.44%























Noninterest-bearing deposits 795,704





586,981





634,231



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 90,687





67,628





70,859



























Total liabilities 9,805,312





9,148,816





8,533,733



























Shareholders' equity 1,139,714





1,087,675





783,837



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,945,026





$ 10,236,491





$ 9,317,570



























Net interest income

$ 72,743





$ 68,881





$ 69,237

























Net interest spread



2.62%





2.67%





2.95%























Net interest-earning assets $ 1,775,953





$ 1,522,772





$ 1,316,514



























Net interest margin



2.70%





2.73%





3.01%























Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



119.91%





117.93%





116.82%

Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)





































Net Income

Net Income









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,









2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Segment

























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 14,124

$ 14,448

$ 14,231

$ 51,504

$ 29,172

Mortgage Warehousing





21,311

23,217

32,387

95,159

106,329

Banking





22,629

23,463

16,389

90,858

53,637

Other





(2,863)

(2,625)

(3,221)

(10,417)

(8,605)

Total





$ 55,201

$ 58,503

$ 59,786

$ 227,104

$ 180,533

































































Total Assets

















December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

















2021

2021

2020









Segment

























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 296,129

$ 280,927

$ 210,714









Mortgage Warehousing





3,977,537

4,685,037

4,893,513









Banking





6,929,565

5,950,316

4,498,880









Other





75,407

35,753

42,268









Total





$ 11,278,638

$ 10,952,033

$ 9,645,375









































































Gain on Sale of Loans

Gain on Sale of Loans









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,









2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Loan Type

























Multi-family





$ 24,797

$ 24,309

$ 17,070

$ 93,350

$ 57,633

Single-family





1,086

1,592

10,902

8,763

37,127

Small Business Association (SBA)





2,547

3,112

858

9,072

1,818

Total





$ 28,430

$ 29,013

$ 28,830

$ 111,185

$ 96,578

































































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale

















December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

















2021

2021

2020





































Mortgage warehouse lines of credit



$ 781,437

$ 891,605

$ 1,605,745









Residential real estate





843,101

828,950

678,848









Multi-family and healthcare financing



3,528,199

3,244,442

2,749,020









Commercial and commercial real estate

520,199

391,562

387,294









Agricultural production and real estate



97,060

92,113

101,268









Consumer and margin loans





12,667

11,689

13,251

















5,782,663

5,460,361

5,535,426









Less: Allowance for loan losses





31,344

29,134

27,500









Loans receivable





$ 5,751,319

$ 5,431,227

$ 5,507,926





































Loans held for sale





3,303,199

3,453,279

3,070,154









Total loans, net of allowance





$ 9,054,518

$ 8,884,506

$ 8,578,080











