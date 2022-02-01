Infosys Executives Release a Playbook for Achieving a 'Practical Sustainability' Model

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corey Glickman, Global Head of Sustainability for Infosys, and Jeff Kavanaugh, VP and Global Head of the Infosys Knowledge Institute announce the release of their newest book, Practical Sustainability: Circular Commerce, Smarter Spaces, and Happier Humans .



Practical Sustainability provides an in-depth journey to form a sustainable model from the ground up that can be replicated by large and small organizations alike. The focus is a practical approach to creating and connecting smart spaces, with significant results that can be replicated by others, whether a global enterprise, small company, or government entity.



Over the past two years, the pandemic has accelerated several megatrends already in motion – culminating in a $2.5 trillion market for smart buildings and cities. As a result of this accelerating market, the world is at the threshold of one of the greatest global business booms. From Google and Microsoft to niche startups, Practical Sustainability showcases the new Silicon Valley for the built world, and the roles required to deliver for people, planet and prosperity.

The triple bottom line has come of age, pairing environmental awareness with a global business boom. Glickman and Kavanaugh deliver a resilient code of sustainable initiatives that business leaders, practitioners and policymakers alike can use to create smart, eco-friendly spaces within their companies and communities.

Diana Bowman, ASU Associate Dean and Professor and Co-Director of the Center for Smart Cities and Regions said, "Practical Sustainability is required reading for universities, government and community leaders, and students looking to fulfill the promise of smart region initiatives."

R "Ray" Wang, CEO of Constellation Research said, "We are at the dawn of the ESG revolution. Corey Glickman and Jeff Kavanaugh have done the hard job of simplifying a very complex topic and giving enterprise leaders an actionable playbook for a practical sustainability model. For every stakeholder looking at ESG, this is the strategy and playbook you've been looking for."

Corey Glickman, co-author of Practical Sustainability and Global Head of Sustainability for Infosys said, "We are excited to launch Practical Sustainability to help business leaders navigate environmental responsibility more effectively. Our hopes for the future are that all enterprises have implemented tangible environmental initiatives and that businesses everywhere are aware of the crucial impact they play in tackling the environmental challenges our world faces today. It is through the actions of business leaders that real change will happen."

Jeff Kavanaugh, co-author of Practical Sustainability and VP and Global Head of the Infosys Knowledge Institute said, "It is more than a good read on sustainability – this book represents the synthesis of much research and the Infosys message on sustainability, a summary of our story, and several building blocks that are applicable to all industries. We are thrilled to launch a tool that will continue to encourage businesses towards taking stronger environmental sustainability action and making a difference."

The Infosys Knowledge Institute is made up of a global multi-disciplinary team of industry, technology, content production, and research experts. Led by Dallas-based vice president, Jeff Kavanaugh, the Institute collaborates with a wide range of Infosys subject matter experts as well as with external thought leaders to create compelling and insightful content.



More information on Practical Sustainability can be found here .

About Jeff Kavanaugh

Jeff Kavanaugh is vice president and head of the Infosys Knowledge Institute, the research and thought leadership arm of Infosys, a leading tech and consulting company. Jeff is an adjunct professor at the Jindal School of Management at the University of Texas at Dallas, and author of the books The Live Enterprise and Consulting Essentials. Jeff has been published in Harvard Business Review and other leading business publications.

About Corey Glickman

Corey Glickman is vice president at Infosys and leads their Sustainability & Design business, delivering smart space initiatives for clients globally. Corey is a member of both the World Economic Forum Pioneer Cities group and the MIT Technology Review Board, and is a faculty expert at Singularity University. The American Institute of Graphic Arts named Corey one of the 100 most influential designers of the decade.

