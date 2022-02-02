Amesite Becomes a Microsoft Customer Story

DETROIT, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, nonprofit, and government agency learning and upskilling, announces today that Microsoft has released a Microsoft Customer Story about Amesite's successful migration to Azure infrastructure – in just two months. Amesite increased delivery speeds in launches by 60%, and now delivers scalable, branded services to customers on Azure in less than 24h.

"We fully took advantage of the tools in Azure to benefit our customers," said Amesite Founder and CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry. "Our customers need scalability, security, and speed."

Read Amesite's full Microsoft Customer Story here.

Amesite delivers the world's most effective online learning systems for employees, students, and job seekers. Artificial intelligence drives the platform: Amesite delivers clean, accessible interfaces, best-in-class technology, and unparalleled scalability and integration capabilities. Our partners give us the best reviews in the industry, with customer-branded learning community environments that integrate with your existing tools – and deliver outstanding results. The future of learning is here: Amesite delivers systems for businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies, branded to you, in as little as 24h. For more information, visit https://amesite.com/.

