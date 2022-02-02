MAA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (NYSE: MAA), today announced operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth quarter 2021 Operating Results

Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 1.60



$ 0.72



$ 4.61



$ 2.19



























Funds from operations (FFO) per Share - diluted

$ 2.01



$ 1.80



$ 7.20



$ 6.46



























Core FFO per Share - diluted

$ 1.90



$ 1.65



$ 7.01



$ 6.43



A reconciliation of FFO and Core FFO to net income available for MAA common shareholders and an expanded discussion of the components of FFO and Core FFO can be found later in this release. FFO per Share – diluted and Core FFO per Share –diluted include diluted common shares and units.

Eric Bolton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Results for the fourth quarter were ahead of expectations with strong rent growth and high occupancy. The demand for apartment housing across our markets continues to accelerate. We are carrying strong pricing momentum into 2022 and expect leasing conditions in the coming year will remain very favorable. Several new technology initiatives along with significant redevelopment opportunities will further support revenue growth and margin expansion in the coming year. Our new development pipeline is also growing with several new projects scheduled to get underway in 2022. MAA is well positioned for another year of strong performance."

Fourth quarter 2021 Highlights

Property revenues from the Same Store Portfolio increased 9.3% during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in the prior year, ahead of expectations. That increase was primarily driven by a 10.1% growth in Average Effective Rent per Unit for the Same Store Portfolio.

Property operating expenses for the Same Store Portfolio increased 4.6% during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in the prior year, in line with expectations.

Net Operating Income (NOI) from the Same Store Portfolio increased 12.1% during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in the prior year.

Resident turnover remained low as resident move outs within the Same Store Portfolio represented 45.2% of expiring leases on a rolling twelve month basis as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 .

During the fourth quarter of 2021, MAA closed on the disposition of two Savannah, Georgia multifamily communities and one Charlotte, North Carolina multifamily community for combined gross proceeds of approximately $125 million , resulting in combined gain on the sale of depreciable real estate assets of approximately $86 million .

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, MAA had six communities under development, representing 2,021 units once complete, with a total projected cost of $460.5 million and an estimated $186.8 million remaining to be funded.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, MAA completed the construction of two development communities, Sand Lake and MAA Robinson, both located in the Orlando, Florida market.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, MAA had three recently completed development communities in lease-up. One community is expected to stabilize in the first quarter of 2022, one in the third quarter of 2022 and one in the first quarter of 2023.

MAA completed redevelopment of 1,368 apartment homes during the fourth quarter of 2021, capturing average rental rate increases of approximately 12% above non-renovated units.

Standard and Poor's Rating Services affirmed MAA's long-term debt rating as BBB+ and revised their outlook from Stable to Positive.

Same Store Portfolio Operating Results

To ensure comparable reporting with prior periods, the Same Store Portfolio includes properties that were owned by MAA and stabilized at the beginning of the previous year.

The Same Store Portfolio revenue growth of 9.3% during the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of a 10.1% increase in Average Effective Rent per Unit, as compared to the same period in the prior year. Average Physical Occupancy for the Same Store Portfolio was 96.0% for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to 95.7% for the same period in the prior year. Same Store Portfolio lease pricing for leases effective during the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to the prior lease, increased 17.6% for leases to new move-in residents and increased 14.4% for renewing leases, which produced an increase of 16.0% for both new and renewing leases on a blended basis. Strong pricing and occupancy trends for the Same Store Portfolio continued through the month ended January 31, 2022 with average blended lease pricing of 16.3% and Average Physical Occupancy of 95.9%. Property operating expenses for the Same Store Portfolio increased 4.6% for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in the prior year. Growth in insurance expense and building repair and maintenance costs contributed to the increase. These changes resulted in a Same Store NOI increase of 12.1% for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in the prior year.

The Same Store Portfolio revenue growth of 5.5% during the year ended December 31, 2021 was primarily a result of a 5.2% increase in Average Effective Rent per Unit, as compared to the prior year. Average Physical Occupancy for the Same Store Portfolio was 96.1% for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 95.6% for the prior year. Same Store Portfolio lease pricing for leases effective during the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the prior lease, increased 11.8% for leases to new move-in residents and increased 9.7% for renewing leases, which produced an increase of 10.7% for both new and renewing leases on a blended basis. Property operating expenses for the Same Store Portfolio increased 4.4% for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the prior year. Growth in insurance expense and building repair and maintenance costs contributed to the increase. These changes resulted in a Same Store NOI increase of 6.2% for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the prior year.

A reconciliation of NOI, including Same Store NOI, to net income available for MAA common shareholders, and an expanded discussion of the components of NOI, can be found later in this release.

Acquisition and Disposition Activity

In November 2021, MAA closed on the disposition of two Savannah, Georgia multifamily communities totaling 382 units and a 282 unit multifamily community in Charlotte, North Carolina. MAA received combined gross proceeds of approximately $125 million and recognized combined gain on the sale of depreciable real estate assets of approximately $86 million. The combined gross proceeds received from the disposition of seven multifamily communities for the year ended December 31, 2021 was approximately $285 million and resulted in combined gain on the sale of depreciable real estate assets of $220.4 million.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, MAA closed on the disposition of two land parcels totaling 14 acres located in the Phoenix, Arizona market and one land parcel totaling 118 acres located in the Gulf Shores, Alabama market for combined gross proceeds of $11.7 million, resulting in gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate assets of $0.6 million.

Development and Lease-up Activity

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, MAA had six development communities under construction. MAA expects to complete construction of three of these development communities in 2022 and three in 2023. Total development costs for the six communities are projected to be $460.5 million, of which an estimated $186.8 million remained to be funded as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. The expected average stabilized NOI yield on these communities is 5.9%. During the fourth quarter of 2021, MAA funded $51.8 million of costs for current and future projects, including predevelopment activities related to land parcels located in the Denver, Colorado market and the Tampa, Florida market.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, MAA had three multifamily communities, representing a total of 978 units, in lease-up: Sand Lake and MAA Robinson, both located in the Orlando, Florida market; and Novel Midtown, located in the Phoenix, Arizona market. Physical occupancy for these lease-up communities averaged 68.0% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

Property Redevelopment and Repositioning Activity

MAA continued its interior redevelopment program at select apartment communities throughout the portfolio. During the fourth quarter of 2021, MAA redeveloped the interior of 1,368 units, bringing the total renovated units during the year ended December 31, 2021 to 6,360 at an average cost of $5,893 per unit, achieving average rental rate increases of approximately 12% above non-renovated units.

MAA continued its Smart Home technology initiative (unit entry locks, mobile control of lights and thermostat and leak monitoring) at select apartment communities. During the year ended December 31, 2021, 23,579 units were installed at an average cost of $1,395 per unit and a projected average rental rate increase of approximately $25 per unit upon lease renewal or unit turnover. As of December 31, 2021, MAA had completed installation of the Smart Home technology in nearly 48,000 units across its apartment community portfolio since the initiative began.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, MAA continued its property repositioning program to upgrade and reposition the amenity and common areas at select apartment communities. The program includes targeted plans to move all units at the properties to higher rents that are expected to deliver yields on cost averaging 8%. During the year ended December 31, 2021, work was completed on eight properties selected for this program in 2020. MAA began construction on similar repositioning projects at eight additional properties during 2021 with work expected to continue in 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2021, MAA spent $9.2 million on this program.

Capital Expenditures

Recurring capital expenditures totaled $19.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, or approximately $0.16 per diluted common share and unit (Share), as compared to $21.0 million, or $0.18 per Share, for the same period in the prior year. These expenditures led to Core Adjusted Funds from Operations (Core AFFO) of $1.74 per Share for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $1.47 per Share for the same period in the prior year.

Redevelopment, revenue enhancing, commercial and other capital expenditures during the fourth quarter of 2021 were $51.8 million, as compared to $65.6 million for the same period in the prior year. These expenditures led to Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) of $154.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $108.9 million for the same period in the prior year.

Recurring capital expenditures totaled $81.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, or approximately $0.69 per Share, as compared to $80.4 million, or $0.68 per Share, for the prior year. These expenditures led to Core AFFO of $6.32 per Share for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $5.75 per Share for the prior year.

Redevelopment, revenue enhancing, commercial and other capital expenditures during the year ended December 31, 2021 were $198.5 million, as compared to $145.1 million for the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by capital spend totaling $41.7 million related to winter storm Uri, the majority of which is expected to be reimbursed through insurance proceeds. These expenditures led to FAD of $551.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $535.8 million for the prior year.

A reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO, Core AFFO and FAD to net income available for MAA common shareholders, and an expanded discussion of the components of FFO, Core FFO, Core AFFO and FAD can be found later in this release.

Financing Activities

As of December 31, 2021, MAA had $1.1 billion of combined cash and available capacity under MAALP's unsecured revolving credit facility. MAALP refers to Mid-America Apartments, L.P., which is MAA's operating partnership.

Dividends and distributions paid on shares of common stock and noncontrolling interests during the fourth quarter of 2021 were $121.5 million, as compared to $118.6 million for the same period in the prior year.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, Standard and Poor's Ratings Services affirmed our long-term debt rating as BBB+ and revised our outlook to Positive from Stable.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2021:

Total debt to adjusted total assets (as defined in the covenants for the bonds issued by MAALP) was 29.8%;

Total debt outstanding was $4.5 billion with an average effective interest rate of approximately 3.4%;

100.0% of total debt was fixed against rising interest rates for an average of approximately 8.7 years; and

Unencumbered NOI was 95.2% of total NOI.

112th Consecutive Quarterly Common Dividend Declared

MAA declared its 112th consecutive quarterly common dividend, which was paid on January 31, 2022 to holders of record on January 14, 2022. The current annual dividend rate is $4.35 per common share, an increase of 6.1% from the prior year's annual rate of $4.10.

2022 Earnings and Same Store Portfolio Guidance

MAA is providing initial 2022 guidance for Net income per diluted common share, Core FFO per Share and Core AFFO per Share, along with its expectations for growth of Property revenue, Property operating expense and NOI for the Same Store Portfolio in 2022. MAA expects to update its 2022 Net income per diluted common share, Core FFO per Share and Core AFFO per Share guidance on a quarterly basis.

FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO are non-GAAP measures. Acquisition and disposition activity materially affects depreciation and capital gains or losses, which combined, generally represent the majority of the difference between Net income available for common shareholders and FFO. As discussed in the definitions of non-GAAP measures found later in this release, MAA's definition of FFO is in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts', or NAREIT's, definition, and Core FFO represents FFO further adjusted for items that are not considered part of MAA's core business operations. MAA believes that Core FFO is helpful in understanding operating performance in that Core FFO excludes not only depreciation expense of real estate assets and certain other non-routine items, but it also excludes certain items that by their nature are not comparable over periods and therefore tend to obscure actual operating performance.

Earnings:

Full Year 2022 Earnings per common share - diluted

$4.87 to $5.23 Midpoint

$5.05 Core FFO per Share - diluted

$7.74 to $8.10 Midpoint

$7.92 Core AFFO per Share - diluted

$6.95 to $7.31 Midpoint

$7.13





MAA Same Store Portfolio:



Property revenue growth

8.0% to 10.0% Property operating expense growth

5.0% to 6.0% NOI growth

10.0% to 12.0%

MAA expects Core FFO for the first quarter of 2022 to be in the range of $1.83 to $1.99 per Share, or $1.91 per Share at the midpoint. MAA does not forecast Net income per diluted share on a quarterly basis as MAA generally cannot predict the timing of forecasted acquisition and disposition activity within a particular quarter (rather than during the course of the full year). Additional details and guidance items are provided in the Supplemental Data to this release.

Supplemental Material and Conference Call

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Three months ended

December 31,



Year ended December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Rental and other property revenues

$ 463,575



$ 423,661



$ 1,778,082



$ 1,677,984



























Net income available for MAA common shareholders

$ 184,719



$ 82,420



$ 530,103



$ 251,274



























Total NOI (1)

$ 296,477



$ 263,647



$ 1,106,917



$ 1,037,513



























Earnings per common share: (2)























Basic

$ 1.60



$ 0.72



$ 4.62



$ 2.20

Diluted

$ 1.60



$ 0.72



$ 4.61



$ 2.19



























Funds from operations per Share - diluted: (2)























FFO (1)

$ 2.01



$ 1.80



$ 7.20



$ 6.46

Core FFO (1)

$ 1.90



$ 1.65



$ 7.01



$ 6.43

Core AFFO (1)

$ 1.74



$ 1.47



$ 6.32



$ 5.75



























Dividends declared per common share

$ 1.0875



$ 1.0250



$ 4.1625



$ 4.0250



























Dividends/Core FFO (diluted) payout ratio



57.2 %



62.1 %



59.4 %



62.6 % Dividends/Core AFFO (diluted) payout ratio



62.5 %



69.7 %



65.9 %



70.0 %

























Consolidated interest expense

$ 39,108



$ 40,952



$ 156,881



$ 167,562

Mark-to-market debt adjustment



(36)





(83)





(270)





(75)

Debt discount and debt issuance cost amortization



(1,474)





(1,283)





(5,383)





(4,886)

Capitalized interest



1,939





2,129





9,720





6,912

Total interest incurred

$ 39,537



$ 41,715



$ 160,948



$ 169,513



























Amortization of principal on notes payable

$ 337



$ 886



$ 1,516



$ 5,424











(1) A reconciliation of the following items and an expanded discussion of their respective components can be found later in this release: (i) NOI to Net income available for MAA common shareholders; and (ii) FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO to Net income available for MAA common shareholders.

(2) See the "Share and Unit Data" section for additional information.

Dollars in thousands, except share price















December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Gross Assets (1)

$ 15,133,343



$ 14,609,896

Gross Real Estate Assets (1)

$ 14,865,818



$ 14,407,418

Total debt

$ 4,516,690



$ 4,562,712

Common shares and units outstanding



118,542,994





118,431,384

Share price

$ 229.44



$ 126.69

Book equity value

$ 6,184,092



$ 6,103,805

Market equity value

$ 27,198,505



$ 15,004,072

Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDAre (2)

4.34x



4.81x











(1) A reconciliation of Gross Assets to Total assets and Gross Real Estate Assets to Real estate assets, net, along with an expanded discussion of their components, can be found later in this release.

(2) Adjusted EBITDAre is calculated for the trailing twelve month period for each date presented. A reconciliation of the following items and an expanded discussion of their respective components can be found later in this release: (i) EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre to Net income; and (ii) Net Debt to Unsecured notes payable and Secured notes payable.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Three months ended

December 31,



Year ended December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:























Rental and other property revenues

$ 463,575



$ 423,661



$ 1,778,082



$ 1,677,984

Expenses:























Operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes and insurance



100,164





95,935





404,288





387,966

Real estate taxes and insurance



66,934





64,079





266,877





252,505

Depreciation and amortization



135,495





129,585





533,433





510,842

Total property operating expenses



302,593





289,599





1,204,598





1,151,313

Property management expenses



15,210





13,236





55,732





52,300

General and administrative expenses



14,121





11,677





52,884





46,858

Interest expense



39,108





40,952





156,881





167,562

Gain on sale of depreciable real estate assets



(85,913)





(16)





(220,428)





(9)

Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate assets



(609)





(29)





(811)





(1,024)

Other non-operating income



(19,345)





(18,504)





(33,902)





(4,857)

Income before income tax expense



198,410





86,746





563,128





265,841

Income tax expense



(7,790)





(795)





(13,637)





(3,327)

Income from continuing operations before real estate joint venture activity



190,620





85,951





549,491





262,514

Income from real estate joint venture



296





348





1,211





1,501

Net income



190,916





86,299





550,702





264,015

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



5,275





2,957





16,911





9,053

Net income available for shareholders



185,641





83,342





533,791





254,962

Dividends to MAA Series I preferred shareholders



922





922





3,688





3,688

Net income available for MAA common shareholders

$ 184,719



$ 82,420



$ 530,103



$ 251,274



























Earnings per common share - basic:























Net income available for common shareholders

$ 1.60



$ 0.72



$ 4.62



$ 2.20



























Earnings per common share - diluted:























Net income available for common shareholders

$ 1.60



$ 0.72



$ 4.61



$ 2.19



SHARE AND UNIT DATA

Shares and units in thousands

Three months ended

December 31,



Year ended December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net Income Shares (1)























Weighted average common shares - basic



115,158





114,220





114,717





114,188

Effect of dilutive securities



458





315





322





312

Weighted average common shares - diluted



115,616





114,535





115,039





114,500

Funds From Operations Shares And Units























Weighted average common shares and units - basic



118,433





118,279





118,400





118,248

Weighted average common shares and units - diluted



118,637





118,437





118,519





118,409

Period End Shares And Units























Common shares at December 31,



115,337





114,374





115,337





114,374

Operating Partnership units at December 31,



3,206





4,058





3,206





4,058

Total common shares and units at December 31,



118,543





118,432





118,543





118,432











(1) For additional information on the calculation of diluted common shares and earnings per common share, please refer to the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in MAA's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, expected to be filed with the SEC on or about February 17, 2022.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Dollars in thousands















December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets











Real estate assets:











Land

$ 1,977,813



$ 1,929,181

Buildings and improvements and other



12,454,439





12,065,244

Development and capital improvements in progress



247,970





283,477







14,680,222





14,277,902

Less: Accumulated depreciation



(3,848,161)





(3,415,105)







10,832,061





10,862,797

Undeveloped land



24,015





60,993

Investment in real estate joint venture



42,827





43,325

Real estate assets, net



10,898,903





10,967,115















Cash and cash equivalents



54,302





25,198

Restricted cash



76,296





10,417

Other assets



255,681





192,061

Total assets

$ 11,285,182



$ 11,194,791















Liabilities and equity











Liabilities:











Unsecured notes payable

$ 4,151,375



$ 4,077,373

Secured notes payable



365,315





485,339

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



584,400





528,274

Total liabilities



5,101,090





5,090,986















Redeemable common stock



30,185





15,397















Shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock



9





9

Common stock



1,151





1,141

Additional paid-in capital



7,230,956





7,176,793

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income



(1,255,807)





(1,294,182)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(11,132)





(12,128)

Total MAA shareholders' equity



5,965,177





5,871,633

Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership units



165,116





206,927

Total Company's shareholders' equity



6,130,293





6,078,560

Noncontrolling interests - consolidated real estate entities



23,614





9,848

Total equity



6,153,907





6,088,408

Total liabilities and equity

$ 11,285,182



$ 11,194,791



RECONCILIATION OF FFO, CORE FFO, CORE AFFO AND FAD TO NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR MAA COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

Amounts in thousands, except per share and unit data

Three months ended

December 31,



Year ended December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income available for MAA common shareholders

$ 184,719



$ 82,420



$ 530,103



$ 251,274

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets



133,634





127,934





526,220





504,364

Gain on sale of depreciable real estate assets



(85,913)





(16)





(220,428)





(9)

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate joint venture



153





154





616





612

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



5,275





2,957





16,911





9,053

Funds from operations attributable to the Company



237,868





213,449





853,422





765,294

Loss (gain) on embedded derivative in preferred shares (1)



16,052





(17,165)





4,560





(2,562)

Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate assets



(609)





(29)





(811)





(1,024)

Gain from unconsolidated limited partnerships, net of tax (1)(2)



(26,644)





(672)





(40,875)





(4,757)

Net casualty (gain) loss and other settlement proceeds (3)



(480)





(723)





1,524





484

Loss on debt extinguishment (1)



—





—





13,391





344

Legal costs and settlements, net (1)



(1,451)





(78)





(2,167)





(38)

COVID-19 related costs (1)



390





553





1,301





3,536

Mark-to-market debt adjustment (4)



36





83





270





75

Core funds from operations



225,162





195,418





830,615





761,352

Recurring capital expenditures



(19,297)





(21,008)





(81,106)





(80,420)

Core adjusted funds from operations



205,865





174,410





749,509





680,932

Redevelopment capital expenditures



(15,835)





(41,078)





(85,467)





(76,728)

Revenue enhancing capital expenditures



(13,645)





(15,019)





(43,133)





(39,529)

Commercial capital expenditures



(1,539)





(1,174)





(3,842)





(3,477)

Other capital expenditures (5)



(20,755)





(8,287)





(66,086)





(25,352)

Funds available for distribution

$ 154,091



$ 108,852



$ 550,981



$ 535,846



























Dividends and distributions paid

$ 121,505



$ 118,622



$ 485,898



$ 473,598



























Weighted average common shares - diluted



115,616





114,535





115,039





114,500

FFO weighted average common shares and units - diluted



118,637





118,437





118,519





118,409



























Earnings per common share - diluted:























Net income available for common shareholders

$ 1.60



$ 0.72



$ 4.61



$ 2.19



























Funds from operations per Share - diluted

$ 2.01



$ 1.80



$ 7.20



$ 6.46

Core funds from operations per Share - diluted

$ 1.90



$ 1.65



$ 7.01



$ 6.43

Core adjusted funds from operations per Share - diluted

$ 1.74



$ 1.47



$ 6.32



$ 5.75











(1) Included in Other non-operating income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, $33.7 million and $51.7 million, respectively, of gains from unconsolidated limited partnerships are offset by $7.1 million and $10.8 million, respectively, of income tax expense. For the year ended December 31, 2020, $5.6 million of gains from unconsolidated limited partnerships are offset by $0.8 million of income tax expense.

(3) During the year ended December 31, 2021, MAA incurred $26.0 million in casualty losses related to winter storm Uri (primarily building repairs, landscaping and asset write-offs). The majority of the casualty losses are expected to be reimbursed through insurance coverage. A receivable has been recognized in Other non-operating income for the amount of the recorded losses that MAA expects to be recovered. Additional costs related to the storm that are not expected to be recovered through insurance coverage, along with other unrelated casualty losses and recoveries, are also reflected in this adjustment. The adjustment is primarily included in Other non-operating income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(4) Included in Interest expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(5) During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, MAA spent $11.5 million and $41.7 million, respectively, in reconstruction-related capital expenditures due to winter storm Uri. The majority of the storm costs are expected to be reimbursed through insurance coverage.

RECONCILIATION OF NET OPERATING INCOME TO NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR MAA COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

Dollars in thousands

Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Net Operating Income





























Same Store NOI

$ 285,114



$ 269,393



$ 254,338



$ 1,064,308



$ 1,001,919

Non-Same Store and Other NOI



11,363





10,344





9,309





42,609





35,594

Total NOI



296,477





279,737





263,647





1,106,917





1,037,513

Depreciation and amortization



(135,495)





(134,611)





(129,585)





(533,433)





(510,842)

Property management expenses



(15,210)





(13,831)





(13,236)





(55,732)





(52,300)

General and administrative expenses



(14,121)





(12,670)





(11,677)





(52,884)





(46,858)

Interest expense



(39,108)





(39,234)





(40,952)





(156,881)





(167,562)

Gain (loss) on sale of depreciable real estate assets



85,913





(313)





16





220,428





9

Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate assets



609





170





29





811





1,024

Other non-operating income



19,345





10,344





18,504





33,902





4,857

Income tax expense



(7,790)





(2,803)





(795)





(13,637)





(3,327)

Income from real estate joint venture



296





258





348





1,211





1,501

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(5,275)





(2,568)





(2,957)





(16,911)





(9,053)

Dividends to MAA Series I preferred shareholders



(922)





(922)





(922)





(3,688)





(3,688)

Net income available for MAA common shareholders

$ 184,719



$ 83,557



$ 82,420



$ 530,103



$ 251,274



RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre TO NET INCOME

Dollars in thousands

Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Net income

$ 190,916



$ 86,299



$ 550,702



$ 264,015

Depreciation and amortization



135,495





129,585





533,433





510,842

Interest expense



39,108





40,952





156,881





167,562

Income tax expense



7,790





795





13,637





3,327

EBITDA



373,309





257,631





1,254,653





945,746

Gain on sale of depreciable real estate assets



(85,913)





(16)





(220,428)





(9)

Adjustments to reflect the Company's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates



338





339





1,352





1,349

EBITDAre



287,734





257,954





1,035,577





947,086

Loss (gain) on embedded derivative in preferred shares (1)



16,052





(17,165)





4,560





(2,562)

Gain on sale of non-depreciable real estate assets



(609)





(29)





(811)





(1,024)

Gain from unconsolidated limited partnerships, net of tax (1)(2)



(26,644)





(672)





(40,875)





(4,757)

Net casualty (gain) loss and other settlement proceeds (3)



(480)





(723)





1,524





484

Loss on debt extinguishment (1)



—





—





13,391





344

Legal costs and settlements, net (1)



(1,451)





(78)





(2,167)





(38)

COVID-19 related costs (1)



390





553





1,301





3,536

Mark-to-market debt adjustment (4)



36





83





270





75

Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 275,028



$ 239,923



$ 1,012,770



$ 943,144











(1) Included in Other non-operating income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, $33.7 million and $51.7 million, respectively, of gains from unconsolidated limited partnerships are offset by $7.1 million and $10.8 million, respectively, of income tax expense. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, $5.6 million of gains from unconsolidated limited partnerships are offset by $0.8 million of income tax expense.

(3) During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, MAA incurred $26.0 million in casualty losses related to winter storm Uri (primarily building repairs, landscaping and asset write-offs). The majority of the casualty losses are expected to be reimbursed through insurance coverage. A receivable has been recognized in Other non-operating income for the amount of the recorded losses that MAA expects to be recovered. Additional costs related to the storm that are not expected to be recovered through insurance coverage, along with other unrelated casualty losses and recoveries, are also reflected in this adjustment. The adjustment is primarily included in Other non-operating income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(4) Included in Interest expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO UNSECURED NOTES PAYABLE AND SECURED NOTES PAYABLE

Dollars in thousands















December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Unsecured notes payable

$ 4,151,375



$ 4,077,373

Secured notes payable



365,315





485,339

Total debt



4,516,690





4,562,712

Cash and cash equivalents



(54,302)





(25,198)

1031(b) exchange proceeds included in Restricted cash (1)



(64,452)





—

Net Debt

$ 4,397,936



$ 4,537,514





(1) Included in Restricted cash in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS ASSETS TO TOTAL ASSETS

Dollars in thousands















December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Total assets

$ 11,285,182



$ 11,194,791

Accumulated depreciation



3,848,161





3,415,105

Gross Assets

$ 15,133,343



$ 14,609,896



RECONCILIATION OF GROSS REAL ESTATE ASSETS TO REAL ESTATE ASSETS, NET

Dollars in thousands















December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Real estate assets, net

$ 10,898,903



$ 10,967,115

Accumulated depreciation



3,848,161





3,415,105

Cash and cash equivalents



54,302





25,198

1031(b) exchange proceeds included in Restricted cash (1)



64,452





—

Gross Real Estate Assets

$ 14,865,818



$ 14,407,418





(1) Included in Restricted cash in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDAre

For purposes of calculations in this release, Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for real estate, or Adjusted EBITDAre, represents EBITDAre further adjusted for items that are not considered part of MAA's core operations such as adjustments related to the fair value of the embedded derivative in the MAA Series I preferred shares, gain or loss on sale of non-depreciable assets, adjustments for gains or losses from unconsolidated limited partnerships, net casualty gain or loss, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, legal costs and settlements, net, COVID-19 related costs and mark-to-market debt adjustments. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers Adjusted EBITDAre to be an important measure of performance from core operations because Adjusted EBITDAre does not include various income and expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. MAA's computation of Adjusted EBITDAre may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies to calculate Adjusted EBITDAre. Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to Net income as an indicator of operating performance.

Core Adjusted Funds from Operations (Core AFFO)

Core AFFO is composed of Core FFO less recurring capital expenditures. Core AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers Core AFFO to be an important measure of performance from operations because Core AFFO measures the ability to control revenues, expenses and recurring capital expenditures.

Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO)

Core FFO represents FFO as adjusted for items that are not considered part of MAA's core business operations such as adjustments related to the fair value of the embedded derivative in the MAA Series I preferred shares, gain or loss on sale of non-depreciable assets, adjustments for gains or losses from unconsolidated limited partnerships, net casualty gain or loss, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, legal costs and settlements, net, COVID-19 related costs and mark-to-market debt adjustments. While MAA's definition of Core FFO may be similar to others in the industry, MAA's methodology for calculating Core FFO may differ from that utilized by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. MAA believes that Core FFO is helpful in understanding its core operating performance between periods in that it removes certain items that by their nature are not comparable over periods and therefore tend to obscure actual operating performance.

EBITDA

For purposes of calculations in this release, Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, or EBITDA, is composed of net income plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and income taxes. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers EBITDA to be an important measure of performance from core operations because EBITDA does not include various expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to Net income as an indicator of operating performance.

EBITDAre

For purposes of calculations in this release, Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for real estate, or EBITDAre, is composed of EBITDA further adjusted for the gain or loss on sale of depreciable asset sales and plus adjustments to reflect MAA's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers EBITDAre to be an important measure of performance from core operations because EBITDAre does not include various expense items that are not indicative of operating performance. While MAA's definition of EBITDAre is in accordance with NAREIT's definition, it may differ from the methodology utilized by other companies to calculate EBITDAre. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to Net income as an indicator of operating performance.

Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)

FAD is composed of Core FFO less total capital expenditures, excluding development spending and property acquisitions. FAD should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. As an owner and operator of real estate, MAA considers FAD to be an important measure of performance from core operations because FAD measures the ability to control revenues, expenses and total capital expenditures.

Funds From Operations (FFO)

FFO represents net income available for MAA common shareholders (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses on disposition of operating properties and asset impairment, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, and adjustments for joint ventures. Because net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is added back, FFO, when used in this document, represents FFO attributable to the Company. While MAA's definition of FFO is in accordance with NAREIT's definition, it may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO utilized by other companies and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders as an indicator of operating performance. MAA believes that FFO is helpful in understanding operating performance in that FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies.

Gross Assets

Gross Assets represents Total assets plus Accumulated depreciation. MAA believes that Gross Assets can be used as a helpful tool in evaluating its balance sheet positions. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies.

Gross Real Estate Assets

Gross Real Estate Assets represents Real estate assets, net plus Accumulated depreciation, Cash and cash equivalents and 1031(b) exchange proceeds included in Restricted cash. MAA believes that Gross Real Estate Assets can be used as a helpful tool in evaluating its balance sheet positions. MAA believes that GAAP historical cost depreciation of real estate assets is generally not correlated with changes in the value of those assets, whose value does not diminish predictably over time, as historical cost depreciation implies.

Net Debt

Net Debt represents Unsecured notes payable and Secured notes payable less Cash and cash equivalents and 1031(b) exchange proceeds included in Restricted cash. MAA believes Net Debt is a helpful tool in evaluating its debt position.

Net Operating Income (NOI)

Net Operating Income represents Rental and other property revenues less Total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, for all properties held during the period, regardless of their status as held for sale. NOI should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. MAA believes NOI by market is a helpful tool in evaluating the operating performance within MAA's markets because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance.

Non-Same Store and Other NOI

Non-Same Store and Other NOI represents Rental and other property revenues less Total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, for all properties classified within the Non-Same Store and Other Portfolio during the period. Non-Same Store and Other NOI should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. MAA believes Non-Same Store and Other NOI is a helpful tool in evaluating the operating performance within MAA's markets because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance.

Same Store NOI

Same Store NOI represents Rental and other property revenues less Total property operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, for all properties classified within the Same Store Portfolio during the period. Same Store NOI should not be considered as an alternative to Net income available for MAA common shareholders. MAA believes Same Store NOI is a helpful tool in evaluating the operating performance within MAA's markets because it measures the core operations of property performance by excluding corporate level expenses and other items not related to property operating performance.

OTHER KEY DEFINITIONS

Average Effective Rent per Unit

Average Effective Rent per Unit represents the average of gross rent amounts after the effect of leasing concessions for occupied units plus prevalent market rates asked for unoccupied units, divided by the total number of units. Leasing concessions represent discounts to the current market rate. MAA believes average effective rent is a helpful measurement in evaluating average pricing. It does not represent actual rental revenue collected per unit.

Average Physical Occupancy

Average Physical Occupancy represents the average of the daily physical occupancy for an applicable period.

Development Communities

Communities remain identified as development until certificates of occupancy are obtained for all units under development. Once all units are delivered and available for occupancy, the community moves into the Lease-up Communities portfolio.

Lease-up Communities

New acquisitions acquired during lease-up and newly developed communities remain in the Lease-up Communities portfolio until stabilized. Communities are considered stabilized after achieving at least 90% average physical occupancy for 90 days.

Non-Same Store and Other Portfolio

Non-Same Store and Other Portfolio includes recently acquired communities, communities in development or lease-up, communities that have been identified for disposition, communities that have undergone a significant casualty loss, stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements defined by the Same Store Portfolio, retail properties and commercial properties.

Same Store Portfolio

MAA reviews its Same Store Portfolio at the beginning of each calendar year, or as significant transactions or events warrant. Communities are generally added into the Same Store Portfolio if they were owned and stabilized at the beginning of the previous year. Communities are considered stabilized after achieving at least 90% average physical occupancy for 90 days. Communities that have been approved by MAA's Board of Directors for disposition are excluded from the Same Store Portfolio. Communities that have undergone a significant casualty loss are also excluded from the Same Store Portfolio.

Unencumbered NOI

Unencumbered NOI represents NOI generated by unencumbered assets (as defined in MAALP's bond covenants).

