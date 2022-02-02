Maison Reserve files Registered Trademark with the US Patent and Trademark Office for their Company Brand Name "Maison Reserve"

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Reserve is pleased to announce that on January 12, 2022 the Company filed registration of their trademark "Maison Reserve" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO").

The Trademark filing (USPTO Serial No. 97215709) by Maison Reserve is intended to protect future brands and products in the United States as part of the Company's anticipated product launch.

Lead investor of Maison Reserve, Daniel Anton, stated, "The foundations that we are securing will benefit the Company for years to come. We must always be building for the future and looking forward to identify opportunities and innovations supporting the Company's business model and its goals."

Securing the trademark will also enhance the ability to better protect Maison Reserve's business verticals within the financial industry utilizing blockchain technologies.

Anton continued, "The process of trademarking can be a long and tedious one. Believing however, in the value of the brand and products we are creating, commands both patience and attention to detail. I'm confident our efforts to protect Maison Reserve's intellectual property by pursuing this, along with other trademarks, and future patents, while just a small step, should help to substantiate potentially greater future value."

The Company will continue to update the market on other developments as they become available.

About Maison Reserve

Maison Reserve, headquartered in Dallas, is a manufacturer of everyday household products and quality packaged goods, with distribution, sales, and loyalty rewards integrated on the blockchain. For more information, please visit www.maisonreserve.com

