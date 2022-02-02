Meritor and PACCAR Extend Electrification Agreement

TROY, Mich., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced an extension to its current PACCAR agreement to supply 14Xe™ ePowertrains and battery electric vehicle integration kits for the Class 8 Kenworth T680E, and Peterbilt 579EV tractors and 520EV refuse trucks.

The integrated, modular design of the 14Xe ePowertrain, Power Controls and Accessories (PCAS) and Energy Storage System (ESS) helps enable PACCAR to meet the needs of its customers with high efficiency, performance and range depending on duty cycle and application requirements.

"This extension affirms the strength of the PACCAR and Meritor partnership, and illustrates that our technology continues to prove itself in real-world applications," said Tim Bowes, senior vice president and president, Electrification, Industrial and North America Aftermarket for Meritor.

"PACCAR is committed to delivering cutting-edge electrification solutions to our customers," said Darrin Siver, PACCAR senior vice president. "Meritor has performed very well and is a key partner to help us deliver on this commitment."

As part of Meritor's Blue Horizon™ advanced technology portfolio, the 14Xe ePowertrain is a fully integrated, all-electric drive system and is the only integrated electric powertrain in production for Class 8 trucks in North America. Additional information can be found on Meritor.com/14Xe.

About PACCAR

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With a more than 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States and is made up of approximately 9,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

