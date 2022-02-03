AB Biotek's New ABB C1 ImmunoEssentials Targets Healthy Immunity

PETERBOROUGH, U.K., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Biotek – a global business division of Associated British Foods plc – recently unveiled a new product in its human nutrition and health range focused on immune health. Supported by a newly published clinical study in December 2021, ABB C1 ImmunoEssentials offers consumers trained immunity, a relatively new term utilized within the industry.

AB Biotek contributes to the success of customers through the delivery of customized fermentation-based, sustainable solutions containing proprietary and/or purposefully sourced microorganisms to create differentiated food, beverage, health & nutrition business opportunities. For more information about our product applications and unmatched technical service capabilities, please visit www.abbiotek.com. (PRNewsfoto/AB Biotek) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited about our new ABB C1 ImmunoEssentials solution as it clearly provides consumers with a unique synergetic combination carefully crafted for trained immunity," said Gerald Dard, managing director, AB Biotek Human Nutrition and Health. "To bring to the marketplace a remarkable preventive health solution at a time when COVID-19 and other pathogens are exposing the importance of a healthy microbiome is truly ground-breaking."

ABB C1 offers a unique postbiotic-based solution that provides a holistic approach featuring optimized immune innate response, accelerated natural adaptive immune reaction and controlled hyperreactivity events such as poor short-term results or longer COVID-19 symptoms. Combining beta glucans with selenium and zinc delivered through yeast fermentation, ABB C1's breakthrough innovation closes the gap between innate and adaptive immunity by empowering both and offers a synergistic effect unmatched in the industry. The product is available in stick packs, capsules, tablets, gummies and bulk powder.

"A randomized, double-blind study focused on dozens of adults in two categories – those with recent influenza and COVID-19 vaccines," stated Carlos de Lecea, global portfolio manager & technical lead, AB Biotek Human Nutrition and Health. "In the end, the findings validated the capacity of ABB C1 to stimulate trained immunity, and we view this product as a new gold standard for this supplement category."

An abstract of the study – available via the global journal reporting site, MDPI, at https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/12/4347 – provides more detail on the makeup and conclusions of the research.

About AB Biotek

AB Biotek contributes to the success of customers through the delivery of customized fermentation-based, sustainable solutions containing proprietary and/or purposefully sourced microorganisms to create differentiated food, beverage, health & nutrition business opportunities. Science and advanced microorganism fermentation technology are core enablers. AB Biotek has commercial scale production and research development facilities located around the world. For more information about our product applications and unmatched technical service capabilities, please visit www.abbiotek.com.

For further information, contact:

Patrick Barry, +1.314.540.3865

patrick@byrnepr.net

AB Biotek – a global business division of Associated British Foods plc – recently unveiled a new product in its human nutrition and health range focused on immune health. Supported by a newly published clinical study in December 2021, ABB C1 ImmunoEssentials offers consumers trained immunity, a relatively new term utilized within the industry. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AB Biotek