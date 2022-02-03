C.D. Peacock announces one of the largest U.S. watch and jewelry stores opening in late fall at Chicago's Oakbrook Center <span class="legendSpanClass">Chicago's first business returns to family-inspired foundation to celebrate 185th anniversary</span>

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago's oldest business, and the city's first jeweler, is returning to its family-inspired foundation, restoring peacock pride and honoring hometown roots by transferring leadership responsibilities from patriarch Seymour Holtzman to son, Steven Holtzman, as the new vice chairman.

C.D. Peacock announced the months-long succession plan for Steven and his wife, Qi, to assume leadership effective this month. They have relocated from Switzerland to Chicago as the company enters its 185th anniversary year and announces plans for one of the largest watch and jewelry stores of its kind in the flagship mansion planned for the Oakbrook Center opening this late fall. A global industry veteran, Steven's expertise spans three decades in the Swiss luxury watch market, working with the most prestigious retailers in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

"Chicagoans can expect to see C.D. Peacock fanning its vibrant feathers in new places, with unique concepts and strong luxury brand partnerships to serve future generations. We've been our great city's leading jeweler since 1837," noted Steven Holtzman, vice chairman. "Qi and I are honored to be overseeing one of the most exciting times in our company's history," he said.

The Holtzman's plan to incorporate global luxury concepts to influence one of the first-of-its-kind, 20,000 square-foot indoor-outdoor spaces. The flagship mansion will include a lounge, restaurant, and VIP rooms to make C.D. Peacock one of the largest jewelry and watch experiences in the U.S.

"We are Chicago. The House of Peacock was the first registered business in Illinois in 1837. We are proud of our heritage and continue to invest in the region. By significantly boosting the retail sector with another 'first,' C.D. Peacock continues to exceed consumer demands for exceptional quality, impeccable service, and an elevated shopping experience," noted Holtzman.

Holtzman adds, "The investment in our flagship mansion at Oakbrook Center - where 20 million visitors annually spend over 1 billion dollars - is a natural choice as consumer lifestyles and spending shift to the suburbs. Open space, eclectic restaurant offerings and ample free parking combine to provide the perfect backdrop for our new location, which will redefine the way consumers shop for luxury."

About C.D. Peacock

Established in 1837, C.D. Peacock is Chicago's oldest jeweler and premier destination for luxury watch and jewelry brands, including Rolex, Cartier, Tudor, Omega, IWC, Chanel, Hearts on Fire and Mikimoto. Family owned and operated, C.D. Peacock has been helping clients celebrate special occasions for 185 years, providing quality family heirlooms that are passed down for generations. To discover luxury at its finest, visit one of our three boutique locations, Woodfield Mall, Old Orchard Mall, and Oakbrook Center, also where our flagship mansion is planned to open in fall 2022. For more information, visit cdpeacock.com or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest .

