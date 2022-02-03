DHCD Awards Grants to Local Organizations to Provide Housing Counseling and Small Business Assistance

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced awards of nearly $14.4 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to 25 community-based organizations that will provide an array of housing services for residents and small business assistance for entrepreneurs.

DC Department of Housing and Community Development (PRNewsfoto/DC Department of Housing and Co) (PRNewswire)

"Our goal to create vibrant and sustainable neighborhoods is made possible by organizations willing to assist small businesses and offer guide to residents on affordable housing opportunities," said Interim DHCD Director Drew Hubbard. "The work that they will do with the resources being made available will help our neighborhoods continue their recovery from the impact of COVID-19."

In June 2021, DHCD issued a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for organizations committed to affordable housing and neighborhood revitalization. The programs highlighted included housing counseling services, small business assistance, and storefront façade improvements.

Housing counseling services and trainings are available to help renters understand and exercise their rights; also, prospective and current homeowners are provided resources to purchase or stay in their home. The following grantees will provide housing counseling services to residents:

Access to resources such as micro-financing, business planning, legal and tax preparation assistance can help spur growth for small businesses. The following grantees will offer support to small businesses and entrepreneurs:

H Street Main Street, Inc.

CONTACT:



Richard Livingstone (DHCD) – (202) 442-6991; richard.livingstone@dc.gov

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DC Department of Housing and Community Development