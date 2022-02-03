Furnished Finder adds more than 650 Extended Stay America Hotels to their portfolio of properties geared toward traveling healthcare workers and professionals.

DENVER, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Furnished Finder, a leading online housing marketplace for traveling professionals, announces the addition of Extended Stay America ("ESA") to its nationwide network of furnished accommodations. ESA has more than 71,000 rooms across 44 states in the United States and is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

"Developing partnerships with reputable hotels is key to successfully serving our travelers" says Brian Payne, Co-Founder and CEO of Furnished Finder. "Traveling professionals need flexibility with their stays – ranging from weekly to monthly accommodations. By including ESA in our portfolio of offerings, we can enhance that level of flexibility while giving professionals a quality furnished property." He continues, "The need for monthly furnished rentals has increased dramatically and through this partnership, we will provide quality housing for not only traveling healthcare professionals, but anyone in need of flexible, furnished space."

ESA is proud to present STAYconfident®, a program committed to the health, safety, and comfort of guests. Travelers can take advantage of negotiated discounts on ESA properties by booking at www.furnishedfinder.com/hotels.

Furnished Finder is the leading housing platform for traveling professionals and remote workers looking for monthly furnished housing in the US. With more than 70,000 properties and representing a potential of 20M bookable nights per month, Furnished Finder is the source of direct bookings for landlords, property managers, and hoteliers. Fueled by their strategic industry partnerships and high search ranking, traveling nurses, remote workers, and other traveling professionals depend on Furnished Finder for monthly furnished rentals. Furnished Finder also owns KeyCheck, a site that provides tools for landlords, including online rent payment, free tenant screening, and custom residential leases. For more information, visit www.furnishedfinder.com

Extended Stay America, Inc. ("ESA") is the largest integrated hotel owner/operator in North America. Its subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc. ("ESH"), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count. ESA manages all of ESH's hotel properties and also franchises additional Extended Stay America hotels, with 652 hotels and providing over 7,500 jobs at Extended Stay America's hotels and corporate headquarters. Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment, with approximately twice as many rooms as its nearest competitor. Learn more about ESA at www.extendedstayamerica.com

