North Hudson Announces Final Closing for Production Partners with $127 Million of Commitments

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Hudson Resource Partners LP ("North Hudson" or the "Firm"), a Houston-based private equity investment firm, announced its final closing on North Hudson Production Partners LP ("Production Partners") with $127 million of equity commitments, exceeding the targeted $100 million.

(PRNewswire)

Production Partners will pursue a similar strategy to North Hudson SRR LP ("Split Rock") and North Hudson Fortuna III LP ("Fortuna III") which closed on $133 million of aggregate equity commitments in 2020. Production Partners intends to partner with our management teams and premier operators to responsibly develop non-operated oil and gas assets in onshore U.S. Basins including, AFEs, "drill-ready" acreage, producing assets, and minerals – Production Partners will benefit from North Hudson's existing asset footprint, which includes over 1,100 horizontal wells with 30 different operators.

"We are grateful for the support of our investing partners and are excited about the opportunity to continue to deploy capital in a creative, low-risk approach to oil and gas investing" said Mark Bisso, Managing Partner. "Our significant asset base and extensive transaction history have made us a partner of choice for operators seeking to optimize their assets. We look forward to expanding those relationships."

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel for Production Partners.

For more information on North Hudson, please visit www.northhudsonrp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Hudson Resource Partners