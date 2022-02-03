S4M Announces Arnaud Bret as New Global Chief Revenue Officer

Bret brings more than 25 years of experience leading sales and business development initiatives for top enterprise technology vendors, including Amazon and Blackberry.

NEW YORK and PARIS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S4M, the leading drive-to-store platform for tier-one retailers, restaurants & auto dealerships, today announced it has appointed Arnaud Bret as Global Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. This announcement comes as the company celebrates impressive global growth throughout the world in 2022. Bret will focus on leading sales and partnership initiatives in all territories in order to further increase the company's growth, as well as bring new products to market in order to more completely serve the needs of top location-based enterprises and agencies.

Bret has more than 25 years of experience leading sales and business development initiatives at leading tech businesses, spanning B2B, B2C, SaaS, mobile, and consumer electronics, all with a heavy focus on disruptive strategies that help propel rapid international growth. He has a deep and far-ranging international profile, having lived and worked in France, the US, the Netherlands, and the UK.

Most recently, Bret spent more than four years at Amazon where he led their EMEA business development team for the telecom sector. At Amazon, he dramatically increased its presence within operators and OEMs, and launched its wholesale subscription distribution platform (Amazon Fuse) across 15 countries reaching 2M customers in less than 3 years.

At IDEMIA, Bret led the EMEA region for the company's mobile telco vertical, where he restructured its telecom hardware and services business into a market leader. Previous to that, Arnaud led Blackberry's international expansion across several European markets – Benelux, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and Russia – and achieved six consecutive years of hypergrowth in the B2C segment through successful operator partnerships.

"With Arnaud's addition to S4M, as well as recent additions to the management committee and the company worldwide, I truly believe that we have the industry's finest team to match the best DTS technology that the world has ever seen," said Christophe Collet, S4M's CEO. "As we move to execute our 2022 plan, I am even more confident of what the year has in store for us and our clients with Arnaud on board "

"I am very excited to be joining the team at S4M," said Arnaud Bret, S4M's Global Chief Revenue Officer "The company has sustained impressive growth for nearly a decade because they have consistently led the industry in automated, machine learning solutions that delight clients and perform above industry benchmarks. I intend to become an advocate for our clients in order to ensure that we continue to be their vendor of choice throughout the world."

Trusted for more than a decade by the world's top retailers, restaurants, & auto brands, S4M is the recognized leader in driving consumers to stores and measuring the results. S4M's powerful & complete suite of digital marketing tools provides unmatched visibility into shoppers and competitors while delivering complete control over where and when brands can reach high-potential consumers and drive them to buy. Founded in 2011, S4M has offices in the United States, France, Belgium, the UK, Switzerland, Singapore, Italy, Canada, and the UAE.

