BOLLETTIERI INVESTS IN BOUNX Sports technology and 65 years of tennis coaching wisdom combine to facilitate smarter coaching experiences on the tennis court

BRADENTON, Fla., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BounxSport today announced the signing of a collaboration agreement and subsequent investment by legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri and long-time tennis academy management expert Steve Shulla to bring smarter coaching experiences to clubs across the globe.

Julian R. Ellison, founder and CEO of BounxSport, said, "Coach Bollettieri was adamant from the start that the coach should be the foundation of a club management system — so that is what we built. We have been working together for over two years to ensure our BounxSport club management system is a powerful tool for coaches to create a gamified experience for players and that clubs have the right tools to increase revenue."

Bounx is a sports technology platform that integrates a coach app, a player app and a cloud-based club management system that manages player bookings, check-in and coach feedback that is powered by a complete financial transaction engine. Purpose built for private and group tennis classes, court bookings and club-run tournaments, Bounx has proven that by focusing on eliminating receivables and being efficient with player engagement, revenue per player will increase.

"After piloting with sports clubs across the globe for the past two years, we are now ready for a full-market release with a truly unique, gamified club management platform that great coaches will naturally understand how to use and clubs can trust to run their business effortlessly," Ellison said.

Bollettieri said the platform simplifies back-office work for tennis coaches.

"We have seen their technology take shape and they have created something very simple, but powerful for tennis coaches to increase engagement, effectiveness and, most importantly, revenue," he said. "Learning to play quality tennis takes a lot of hard work. Bounx helps make the hard work a little easier and fun for players."

As part of the Bounx and Bollettieri collaboration, Bollettieri and Shulla take an equity stake in the company and provide ongoing advisory, bringing more than 65 years of coaching experience to the sports technology company.

About BounxSport

BOUNX is a sports technology company that provides a cloud-based ecosystem for players, coaches, and clubs to increase the use and enjoyment of sport. http://bounx.com/

