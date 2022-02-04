Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for 2021

WINDSOR, Va., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA) (the "Company") reports unaudited earnings of $1.2 million, or $0.38 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. These results are decreased from the $1.8 million, or $0.57 per share, earned during the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company posted record earnings for the year, which amounted to $8.5 million or $2.72 per share, which is a 56.98% increase from the $5.4 million or $1.74 per share, reported for 2020.

At December 31, 2021, select financial information and key highlights for the year include:

Return on average assets of 1.44%, compared to 1.05% in 2020.

Return on average equity of 12.41%, compared to 8.70% in 2020.

Return on average tangible common equity (1) of 14.56%, compared to 10.45% in 2020.

Net interest margin, tax equivalent (1) was 3.06%, reduced from 3.53% in the prior year.

Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.23% from 0.38% at December 31 , 2020.

"We earned a record $8.5 million in 2021, with many factors contributing to this success. The gain on the sale of other real estate owned boosted net income by approximately $2.6 million, after-tax. Excluding that extraordinary item, we still posted record earnings of $5.9 million (1). Our mortgage and insurance partnerships also added meaningfully to earnings in 2021. By investing excess liquidity in the securities portfolio we were able to offset stagnant loan growth and continued margin compression. We are very aware that some of these favorable factors may not contribute as significantly in 2022 and are focused on organic loan growth and further opportunities to grow non-interest income. Our credit metrics continue to be strong, which positions us well for an improvement in loan demand. Near the end of the third quarter we invested in seasoned talent in Virginia Beach. We are encouraged by this decision, seeing notable loan growth in the fourth quarter from this market and a strong pipeline into 2022. We still believe there is a niche for expanding the Farmers Bank brand of banking in regions east of our traditional customer base," said Vernon M. Towler, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Net loans decreased $20.3 million, or 7.27%, as compared to December 31, 2020, however net loans grew $18.5 million or 7.69% during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter, primarily due to growth in newer markets. The year over year decrease was driven by forgiveness of loans associated with the Company's participation in the CARES Act's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The Company had approximately $2.8 million in PPP loans remaining on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2021 and during 2021 received $26.4 million for forgiveness of PPP loans originated in 2020 and 2021. Deposit balances increased by $78.4 million to $531.6 million as of December 31, 2021 from $453.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits increased by $39.2 million and make up approximately 35.52% of total deposits. The increase in the consumer savings rate, municipal deposits and overall liquidity in the economy all contributed to this increase in deposits.

Capital ratios at the bank level remain well within the well-capitalized guidelines of the regulatory framework.

Results of Operations

Net interest income increased by 1.46%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 2020. Continuing to invest excess cash into our securities portfolio, recognizing fees related to forgiven PPP loans and repricing of deposits contributed to this slight increase.

Non-interest income through the fourth quarter of 2021 was approximately $12.9 million and was increased by 35.39% over the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by a gain from terminating an interest rate swap that occurred in the first quarter and the gain on other real estate owned recognized in the second quarter.

Non-interest expense through December 31, 2021 increased 3.94% compared to same period in 2020. Investing in talent and premises to expand our Virginia Beach and Pungo markets predominantly drove this increase. Approximately, $180 thousand in non-recurring expenses related to talent acquisition and retirement benefits were included in the fourth quarter of 2021, increasing non-interest expense in that period.

No provision for loan losses was added during the fourth quarter of 2021. Total provision equaled $-0- for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $921 thousand for the same period in 2020. The Company considers local and national unemployment, housing and market trends when determining the estimated allowance. The allowance for loan losses was 2.32% of gross loans as of December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets, which consists of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned increased from $844 thousand at December 31, 2020 to $1.3 million at December 31, 2021, but showed no increase during the fourth quarter. The year over year increase was due to one loan being added to nonaccrual status during the third quarter.

Loans are considered past due if the required principal and interest income have not been received as of the date such payments were due. As of December 31, 2021, loans greater than thirty days past due totaled $1.0 million, or 0.39% of total gross loans. This compared to $466 thousand, or 0.16% of total gross loans and $1.3 million, or 0.52% of total gross loans as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Return on average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and intangibles.

Headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, Farmers Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Farmers Bank, Windsor, Virginia. Farmers Bank was founded in 1919, and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater Virginia. Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA. Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands)









12/31/2021

12/31/2020 Assets (Unaudited)



Total cash & cash equivalents $ 28,536

$ 28,557 Available-for-sale securities 293,923

203,766 Non-marketable equity securities 7,323

6,279 Loans held for investment 264,540

285,009 Allowance for loan losses (6,142)

(6,347) Loans held for investment, net 258,398

278,662 Premises and equipment, net 6,363

6,277 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 9,890

10,250 Other real estate owned 147

672 Bank-owned life insurance 11,662

11,378 Other assets 7,213

6,077 Total assets $ 623,455

$ 551,918







Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity





Deposits





Non-interest bearing deposits $ 188,846

$ 149,637 Interest-bearing deposits 342,779

303,586 Total deposits 531,625

453,223 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings -

10,000 Capital notes 8,500

8,500 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 7,160

6,637 Other liabilities 6,537

6,912 Total liabilities 553,822

485,272







Common stock 391

389 Capital surplus 3,589

3,357 Retained earnings 60,856

54,103 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,182

6,341 Total Farmers Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity 67,018

64,190 Noncontrolling interest 2,615

2,456 Total stockholders' equity 69,633

66,646 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 623,455

$ 551,918

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest income













Interest and fees on loans held for investment $ 2,954

$ 3,321

$ 12,308

$ 13,511 Interest on available-for-sale securities 1,359

994

4,878

3,885 Interest on federal funds sold 6

1

25

85 Other interest income 15

25

70

116 Total interest and dividend income 4,334

4,341

17,281

17,597















Interest expense













Interest on deposits 322

366

1,305

1,786 Interest on FHLB and other borrowings -

19

30

138 Interest on capital notes 65

69

269

224 Interest on repurchase agreements 8

9

39

36 Total interest expense 395

463

1,643

2,184 Net interest income 3,939

3,878

15,638

15,413 Provision for loan losses -

-

-

921 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,939

3,878

15,638

14,492















Noninterest income













Service charges and other fee income 157

116

490

457 Income from automated teller machines and interchange 185

159

706

579 Insurance commissions 1,714

1,873

6,150

6,348 Net gain on disposition of available-for-sale securities -

255

377

607 Termination of interest rate swap -

-

433

- Income on bank owned life insurance 77

93

284

300 Gain on sale of other real estate owned -

-

3,110

- Other income 418

571

1,435

1,300 Total noninterest income 2,551

3,067

12,985

9,591















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits 3,055

2,784

10,894

10,339 Occupancy and equipment 553

662

1,992

2,136 Bank franchise and other taxes 72

41

563

524 Advertising and marketing 106

84

463

399 Data processing 391

337

1,539

1,501 Other noninterest expense 810

760

2,631

2,497 Total non-interest expense 4,987

4,668

18,082

17,396 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 1,503

2,277

10,541

6,687 Income tax expense 182

326

1,639

815 Net income 1,321

1,951

8,902

5,872 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 123

172

416

467 Net income attributable to Farmers Bankshares, Inc. $ 1,198

$ 1,779

$ 8,486

$ 5,405

Financial Highlights











December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, At or For the Three Months Ended, 2021 2021 2021 2021









Per Share and Shares Outstanding (1)







Basic net income $ 0.38 $ 0.51 $ 1.19 $ 0.63 Book value at end of period $ 21.42 $ 21.15 $ 21.51 $ 19.77 Tangible book value at end of period $ 18.26 $ 17.96 $ 18.29 $ 16.52 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 3,127,724 3,126,957 3,125,678 3,116,938 Dividends per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Shares outstanding at period end 3,129,010 3,127,048 3,125,678 3,125,678









Selected Performance Ratios







Return on average assets 0.78% 1.10% 2.58% 1.38% Return on average stockholders' equity 6.92% 9.44% 22.31% 12.14% Return on average tangible stockholders' equity 8.08% 11.09% 26.33% 14.41% Net interest margin, tax equivalent (2) 2.96% 3.22% 3.20% 3.22% Cost of deposits 0.22% 0.26% 0.28% 0.35% Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue (3) 38.88% 37.66% 58.18% 41.69% Efficiency ratio (4) 76.68% 69.55% 48.28% 63.58%









Balance Sheet Ratios







Loans to deposits 48.44% 46.29% 51.51% 53.78% Nonperforming loans to period-end loans 0.42% 0.52% 0.14% 0.10% Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans 2.32% 2.49% 2.32% 2.32% Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.00% -0.01% 0.04% 0.04%



















(1) Computed based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during each period.





(2) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.





(3) Total revenue consists of net interest income and non-interest income







(4) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.





