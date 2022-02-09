Atlas® World Group Digitizes and Streamlines the Moving Experience by adding AI-Powered Virtual Home Surveys from Yembo

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas ® World Group, Inc. , the parent company of Atlas® Van Lines , one of the nation's leading moving companies, has entered into a strategic partnership with Yembo , the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for virtual home surveys. With Yembo's software, Atlas® enables its renowned network of local movers to create meaningful operational efficiencies and deliver superior customer experiences with best-in-class technology for local, long distance, corporate, government and military moves.

"Yembo is an important addition to our arsenal as we pursue our strategic objectives and focus on continued digital transformation," said Jack Griffin, Chairman and CEO of Atlas World Group. "We are committed to adopting and implementing cutting-edge tools that support our network's needs and simplify the moving process for our customers."

A successful move begins with an accurate survey of household goods, and Yembo provides Atlas customers an easy-to-use platform to quickly capture video content throughout the home with a smartphone. With no geographic limitations, quick turnaround times and the benefits of AI, Atlas movers can ensure all team members have a detailed digital and visual inventory list to expedite the quote process and tailor move preparation.

"Yembo has enabled three times more surveys while improving survey accuracy," said Patrick Gomez, Head of Virtual Operations for Imlach Group . "Our surveyors went from doing two to three surveys per day to doing eight to 10 in the same timeframe."

Together, Atlas and Yembo have collaborated to create an API integration tied directly to AtlasNet®, the set of information tools designed for network movers to remain the strongest entrepreneurs in the business. The integration significantly reduces manual data entry, automatically sending critical information like customer details, origin and destination addresses, surveyed household goods data and more into AtlasNet, streamlining this initial and critical component of the moving process.

"This partnership is in perfect alignment with Yembo's mission - to bring digital transformation to moving companies through best-in-class AI products," said Sid Mohan, Co-founder, and CEO of Yembo. "Many Atlas Agents have achieved increased survey capacity, reduced costs, faster revenue growth, and improved customer experience. This partnership will accelerate that success and drive digital transformation across the Atlas Mover Network."

For more information on Atlas World Group and its relocation and transportation subsidiaries, visit atlasworldgroupinc.com . To learn more about Yembo or to view the partnership page, visit yembo.ai/atlasvanlines .

About Atlas® World Group

Headquartered in Evansville, Ind., Atlas World Group, Inc. comprises a family of companies that deliver transportation and related services globally through a network of quality agents and select service partners. Atlas is distinguished by agent ownership and a shared commitment to help people go new places® more easily and more securely. Atlas World Group companies employ nearly 800 people throughout North America. Through a continuing emphasis on service excellence, the company has achieved extraordinary growth. For more information on Atlas World Group, visit atlasworldgroupinc.com .

About Atlas® Van Lines

Atlas Van Lines, Inc., a national moving company, is the largest subsidiary of Atlas World Group, Inc., an Evansville, Indiana based company. Atlas® World Group companies employ nearly 800 people throughout North America. Over 400 Atlas® interstate moving agents in the United States and Canada specialize in corporate relocation, household moving services and in the specialized transportation of high-value items such as electronics, fine art, store fixtures, and furniture. For more information, visit www.atlasvanlines.com .

About Yembo

Yembo is the global leader in AI-powered virtual home surveys. Yembo's mission is to bring digital transformation to home service companies through best-in-class artificial intelligence products. With over 120 global customers and growing in the moving and relocation industry, we're just getting started. For more information, visit yembo.ai .

View original content:

SOURCE Yembo, Inc.