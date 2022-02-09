Query.AI Earns Gold in the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Company's one-of-a-kind security investigations platform honored for ability to unlock access to and value from cybersecurity data across cloud, third-party SaaS, and on-prem environments, without requiring centralization

BROOKINGS, S.D., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The status quo for companies today is to centralize all their data for security investigations. However, today's data volume, variety, and distribution make this traditional method impractical and expensive. Because of its unique ability to unlock access to and value from cybersecurity data wherever it is stored, regardless of vendor or technology, and without requiring centralization, the Query.AI Security Investigations Platform has won gold in the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards . With the Query.AI platform, organizations can achieve more efficient security investigations across real-time and historical data, reduce security analyst ramp-up time, and realize significant cost savings.

"We congratulate Query.AI for the recognition as a gold winner in the security investigation category of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the Information Security Community group on LinkedIn, which organized the 7th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."

The Query.AI Security Investigations Platform serves as the connective tissue that delivers federated search to conduct cybersecurity operations across data silos. Specifically, the platform:

Provides a unified browser interface, which plugs into existing security technologies quickly and easily using APIs, providing users a single console from which to simultaneously investigate across all tools eliminating the ineffective and expensive universal data centralization approach.

Gives security teams the flexibility to query across cybersecurity systems and contextual information stores with the simplicity of a single query – via text, natural language, or Unified Query Language – so security analysts don't need to be experts in individual systems. Analysts simply ask questions and easily and quickly get the answers they need.

Reduces privacy and governance concerns about enterprise data with a platform architecture that doesn't store, process, or require vendor access to the data.

"Our security investigations platform empowers security analysts to more easily and quickly gain centralized insights to decentralized data no matter where it is, without requiring data duplication, movement, or transfer," said Dhiraj Sharan, Query.AI founder and CEO. "This has made security investigations much easier and more efficient, while equipping analysts with the information they need to better understand what is happening and then initiate a response action. The platform has proven to be a game changer for our customers from a cost, efficiency, and employee resources perspective, and this Cybersecurity Excellence Award reflects the innovation we're bringing to the market, as well as the hard work of our tremendously talented team."

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards gold win builds on Query.AI's accolades from last year, including its recognition by CRN as one of the "10 Hottest Cloud Security Startups of 2021 ." Additionally, Query.AI was named a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor in Security Operations and was included in the Forrester Research, Inc. "New Tech: Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Providers, Q3 2021" report.

About Query.AI

The Query.AI Security Investigations Platform, a patented browser-based platform, serves as a connective tissue that delivers federated search to conduct cybersecurity operations across data silos. Access data where it lives, enjoy privacy by design, investigate in minutes, and respond with one-click orchestration. For more information, please visit http://www.query.ai .

