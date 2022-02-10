Las Olas Venture Capital Announces Investment in Leverage.ai to Modernize Global Supply Chains

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Las OIas Venture Capital ("LOVC") ( lasolasvc.com ) announces their third Fund II investment in Leverage.ai.

Leverage , a supply chain and logistics tech company based in New York, NY, offers an AI-driven vendor relationship management platform that streamlines communication, collaboration, reporting, insights and more into a singular cloud platform. By automating and consolidating critical functions within supply chain management, the Leverage platform enables businesses to maximize efficiency and profitability.

Co-founders Andrew Stroup and Nadav Ullman previously worked together on Project N95, where they realized that no platform existed to manage supply chain visibility and answer the simple question, "where's my stuff?" Instead, supply chain teams use manual and fragmented workflows, such as spreadsheets, phone calls, and emails, to manage their purchase orders and communication with suppliers. Not only does this lead to poor organizational visibility, but it also creates out of stock issues, scaling challenges, and an increase in overhead. Leverage solves these inefficiencies by integrating all this information into one centralized and AI-powered cloud platform that gives businesses a full picture of their supply chain.

This investment will allow Leverage to accelerate product development and expand their team across engineering, marketing, and sales. "We're incredibly excited to partner with the entire Leverage team. We believe that their platform provides an end-to-end solution that will transform an industry in dire need of technological disruption," said Mark Volchek, Founding Partner at LOVC. Read more about the investment here and on our blog .

Leverage provides an enterprise software platform to supply chain teams around the world in order to enable unprecedented visibility. Leverage fully automates this process for enterprises and seamlessly answers the fundamental question "Where's my stuff?"

LOVC is a seed-stage lead investor VC firm. We typically invest up to $2M in seed rounds of B2B software companies and then work closely with the founders to get them to the next level. We believe there is a new generation of B2B companies that are emerging out of places that are largely ignored by traditional venture capital, and that this is a global phenomenon driven by the mass digitization of industries. We aim to be the partner of choice for those founders.

