Thoroughbred Financial Services adopts Arcons Technology's billing platform Arcons' billPort client billing & revenue sharing solution enhances Thoroughbred's workflow

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcons Technology announced that Thoroughbred Financial Services, headquartered in Brentwood, TN and managing over $2.7 Billion in assets, has adopted its billing platform 'billPort' for their revenue management.

Daniel Kelly, Thoroughbred's Vice President of Operations said, "Our billing system was being decommissioned and we needed a replacement urgently. We desired a new billing system that would accommodate our very specific requirements. We were referred to Arcons and were promptly given their system's demo, which looked promising."

Asked about the decision to sign up with billPort, Daniel stated, "Initially, we were skeptical whether billPort could handle all our needs, given that we had special rules to bill based on any subset of an account's assets. Arcons' willingness to show us a sample dataset with our use cases and to further make enhancements tailored to our needs won us over. billPort also features a module allowing us to flexibly specify rules for sharing revenues with advisors seamlessly, a need that was on our radar and we are glad that billPort provides it."

Thoroughbred Financial Services signed on with Arcons in Q4 of 2021 and is currently live with billPort.

"Our design of billPort allows us to make rapid enhancements to match our clients' unique needs", said Hemant More, CFA, Co-Founder of Arcons, "Over the past decade, billPort has become robust and can meet the needs of a wide variety of asset management firms. We stand ready to onboard other firms on our platform. Demos can be scheduled on our website www.arconstech.com

About Thoroughbred Financial Services

Thoroughbred Financial Services, LLC is an independent, full-service firm based in Brentwood, Tennessee with satellite offices in Columbia, Jackson, and Knoxville. As a licensed Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Adviser, Thoroughbred offers investment planning services to a select clientele of successful businesses and professionals.

About Arcons Technology Arcons Technology, founded in 1998, transforms the wealth management technology infrastructure of Registered Investment Advisors. Arcons' systems support over $400 billion in assets serving organizations that vary in size and services offered. Arcons' product portfolio includes tradePort for trading and rebalancing, CRM, client & advisor portals and client onboarding. Arcons is committed to providing intuitive, efficient solutions customized to meet firms' specific needs.

