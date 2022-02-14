InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Dog Walking/Training Product (ALL-2624)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a hands-free accessory for walking and training a pet dog to keep a certain distance," said an inventor, from Decatur, Ga., "so I invented the HANDS-FREE DOG TRAINER. My design offers an improved alternative to holding onto a traditional dog leash."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a hands-free way to walk a dog. In doing so, it ensures that the hands remain free for other tasks. As a result, it could enhance safety, comfort and convenience. It also helps to train a pet dog to keep the desired distance while walking. The invention features a lightweight and functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners, animal shelters, kennels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations, which could have multiple leashes for professional dog walkers.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2624, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp