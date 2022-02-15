Adair Homes Unveils New Base Home

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adair Homes — a premier on-your-lot builder that specializes in high-quality, affordable custom homes in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Arizona and coming soon to Utah — today announced the launch of its new base home focused on saving homebuyers valuable time throughout the building process. Adair Homes' base home price will now include a number of upgrades that have been omitted in previous years.

Due to the current demand, lack of inventory and skyrocketing prices, consumers are now searching for homes where they can take advantage of a simpler process that enables them to find and afford their desired home style and features. Adair Homes provides a curated homebuilding experience that leverages access to affordable custom homes and innovative solutions that will ensure home value for years to come.

Adair's new base home price will now include interior and exterior paint, including garage walls and ceilings; 20-plus professionally curated paint schemes for both the interior and exterior of the home; construction cleanup; material dry-out; and standard upgraded layouts in primary bathrooms.

"Our customers are our best spokespeople, and we listened to what they had to say," Adair SVP of Strategic Growth Josh Biggs said. "Today's homeowner doesn't have the time to participate in some of the more time-consuming aspects of their build. We wanted to further evolve our processes to continue to fit the needs of our homebuyers while still successfully building homes that not only fit their lifestyles but also their budgets."

Compared to other custom homebuilders, Adair has always built homes a bit differently by welcoming homeowners to work alongside contractors. The new base home boasts more flexibility and financial freedom for homeowners along with a focus on saving time.

Other base home amenities include:

80-gallon water heater on all homes with soaker tubs.

4-5 foot shower doors on all showers and shower upgrades, where applicable. (Does not include tub/showers or custom shower doors.)

Garbage disposal, matching plumbing fixtures, electrical fixtures and bath accessories in 512 suites.

CAT5 wire phone data.

Stained entry doors on Craftsman elevations.

Garbage disposal with air switches (instead of wall switches) for flat-counter islands with sinks.

Treated white wood siding in the West region and LP in the East region.

All-new interior lighting selections.

Same size for all flush-mount lights regardless of placement.

A lighting standard in all bathrooms. A primary bath will have two 3-light fixtures, the secondary baths will have one 4-light fixture and powder baths will include one 2-light fixture.

In a time of prolonged, unprecedented strain on the housing market, Adair Homes' mission is to continue raising the bar for homebuyers by improving their quality of life, streamlining the homebuilding process, offering flexibility, customization and in-house financing. To see the base home price offered near you, please visit our website and select the region you wish to build in.

For additional information about the new base home, please visit https://blog.adairhomes.com/homebuilding-tips/2022-base-home .

ABOUT ADAIR HOMES

Adair Homes is a premier homebuilder in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Arizona. Founded in 1969, the company has spent more than 50 years helping thousands of families achieve their dream of owning a home. As the largest on-your-lot custom homebuilder in the West, Adair continues to provide superior customer service while helping buyers find land to build on and producing high-quality, affordable homes. Adair takes pride in making sure its customers find the perfect home that not only fits their lifestyle but also their budget. For more information, visit adairhomes.com .

